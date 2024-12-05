Javonte Williams Gets Good News Amid Uncertain Broncos Future

Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos takes a handoff against the Cleveland Browns.

The Denver Broncos are 8-5 and enjoying a late-season bye week.

However, the future of the roster remains a source of intrigue. Denver embarked on a youth movement this season. Despite running back Javonte Williams fitting that timeline, he might be able to cash in in free agency.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler sorted through the 2025 free agent running back landscape.

Williams could end up as one of the more appealing options.

“This is a thin-looking group. I still think last offseason was an outlier, as need lined up with star power and teams decided the RB market had cratered to an unreasonable point,” Graziano wrote on December 4.

“The Broncos’ Javonte Williams doesn’t turn 25 until April, and he could do better than expected on the market because of his age.”

The Broncos selected Williams with the No. 35 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year, $8.8 million contract and has earned $6.9 million in his career. Over The Cap projects a $4.9 million valuation for Williams, a $2.7 million raise over his current annual salary.

But his production since his rookie season has left his future nebulous at best with free agency on the horizon.

Javonte Williams’ Production Has Gone Downhill

Williams rushed for 903 yards at a 4.4 YPC clip for the Broncos as a rookie. He suffered multiple torn ligaments in his second season and struggled in his first year back from the injury.

Two years after the surgery to repair his knee, Williams has rushed for 446 yards and 4 touchdowns on 124 carries through 13 games. His 3.6 yards per carry and 34.3 rushing yards per game will be career-low marks if they hold up through the end of the regular season.

Williams has 259 yards on 38 receptions too.

But his inefficiency on the ground has cost him opportunities. He logged 12 carries for a net loss of 1 yard in Weeks 12 and 13 and received one carry in Week 10.

Williams has ceded touches to Broncos scatback Jaleel McLaughlin. But Tyler Badie and rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime have also gotten the lion’s share of the carries in games this season.

Williams has 79 more rushing yards than McLaughlin on 44 more carries.

Williams will not face the same level of competition that existed at the top of the 2024 free-agent running back market.

Broncos Can Replace Javonte Williams With 2021 Draftmate

Several notable players are still tracking toward free agency in 2025. Many of them could appeal to the Broncos. One in particular, Pittsburgh Steelers tailback Najee Harris, would offer the between-the-tackles style Williams has not.

“One player who has really helped himself is Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris,” Fowler wrote. “He’s on pace for nearly 1,200 rushing yards, which would be a career high, and is about to eclipse 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his four seasons. None of his current peers have accomplished that feat. Yes, open-field speed is an issue, but he can dictate the pace in the right offense.”

Harris was the No. 24 overall pick in 2021. He has rushed for 824 yards and 4 scores on 207 carries (4.0 YPC). He also offers some receiving chops with a 29-249-0 line in 2024.

Fowler also named J.K. Dobbins of the Los Angeles Chargers but noted his injury history.

Graziano questioned if Harris and teammate Jaylen Warren might want to stay in Pittsburgh. They have been successful in the Steelers’ offense with former Broncos QB Russell Wilson under center. He also suggested several other options that could be available.

“If Rico Dowdle finishes strong in Dallas, he could be a player to watch at age 26 and with a lot of tread left on his tires,” Graziano wrote. “There are some part-time players — such as the Colts‘ Trey Sermon, Eagles‘ Kenneth Gainwell and Bengals‘ Khalil Herbert — who could market themselves as capable of larger roles.”

Graziano still echoed his and Fowler’s sentiments that teams will most likely spend less on running backs during the 2025 offseason. Perhaps that leads Williams back to the Broncos.