Broncos RB Javonte Williams Gets Good News Ahead of Free Agency

The Denver Broncos enter the 2025 offseason with a presumed need for an upgrade at running back. However, the extent of that need is in question following comments from Broncos general manager George Paton about pending free agent Javonte Williams.

Williams was the No. 35 overall pick of the 2021 draft and opened the 2024 season as the Broncos starting tailback.

He also lost his starting job in Week 15 and failed to record at least 10 carries since Week 9.

“There’s a chance we bring Javonte back,” Paton told reporters on February 25. “I think Javonte is one of the best pass protectors in the league, and I think he’s still young, and he’s still ascending. Another year removed from the injury.”

Williams led the Broncos with 513 yards and 4 touchdowns on 139 carries during the 2024 regular season.

He heads to free agency off a four-year, $8.8 million contract.

Spotrac projects a three-year, $20.6 million contract ($6.9 million annually). Over The Cap projects the Broncos will have $41.8 million in space. They also have four backs – Audric Estime, Blake Watson, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Tyler Badie – under contract for 2025.

There are several layers to sorting out Williams’ potential future with the Broncos, with Paton and head coach Sean Payton in Indianapolis for the scouting combine.

Broncos Searching for ‘Joker’

Paton discussed the Broncos’ continued search for a “joker;” a mismatch-creating tight end or running back. Paton included wide receivers under that header too, though Payton has said it is strictly tight ends or backs.

“There’s so many different flavors in this draft of runner, and we have some backs that we like. And so it’s going to be an interesting process – already has been – just to get to know these runners,” Paton said. “We’re searching for the ‘joker.’ It’s kind of like the Loch Ness Monster trying to find a goddang ‘joker.’

“I’ve played Sean’s teams that had them and they’re hell. So, yeah, a lot of different backs. I think it’s a good year to maybe go get a back because there’s so many.”

Payton downplayed the idea the team would go all-out for a “joker.”

He also seemingly broke his own “rule” during the 2024 regular season, using 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. – an All-Pro kick returner and wide receiver by trade – in a “joker”-esque role.

“When you pick [No. 20 overall], it’s not as easy to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to find that [joker].’ Because that player can be a running back, it can be a tight end. And yet, it’s just something that we’re mindful of as we look at both the draft and free agency,” Payton told media members at the combine on February 25.

“It’s just, when you have one of those guys that are matchup challenges inside, really helps you a third down, red zone. Because there’s ways, defensively, you can handle the outside receivers and force the ball inside, so. But that’s something that we’ll look closely at.”

Paton expressed similar sentiments about finding a “joker,” but vowed that they will.

“They’re hard to find, whether it’s a receiver, whether it’s a tight end, runner – guys that can just stress the defense in so many different ways, and you can’t single cover them,” Paton said. “There’s just not many of those guys in the league. Really there aren’t, and you can count them on one hand how many there are. So it’s unique. We’re always searching and we’ll find one, certainly, at some point.”

The Broncos’ potential willingness to bring Williams back could speak to the multi-faceted skill set he possesses.

Javonte Williams Could Be ‘Under-The-Radar’ ‘Joker’ Option for Broncos

Williams could be a version of what Paton and, more importantly, Payton, want for the Broncos. He is nearly three years removed from a devastating knee injury. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton labeled him a potential “under-the-radar” option who could be a “steal” in free agency.

“Javonte Williams showed promise as a featured running back as a rookie, but he suffered significant knee injuries in 2022 and played in a diminished role under Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, which has adversely impacted his production over the last three years,” Moton wrote on February 24.

“Williams could rejuvenate his career as the lead ball-carrier of a duo or committee on a new team. He has a three-down skill set.’

Williams caught 52 passes for 346 yards in 2024. He has a 158-966-5 career line as a receiver.

“Behind Najee Harris, Aaron Jones, J.K. Dobbins and Rico Dowdle, Williams may be an afterthought on the running back market, but a change of scenery could result in a career season for the soon-to-be 25-year-old,” Moton wrote.