Beleaguered Broncos Starter Reacts to Sean Payton’s Telling Comments

The Denver Broncos mostly stood pat at the NFL trade deadline on November 5. They traded edge rusher and demoted starter Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals. But head coach Sean Payton and Co. otherwise refrained from joining the fray.

While he avoided a similar fate, perhaps partly due to the lack of a sufficient replacement, starting tailback Javonte Williams is not out of the woods yet.

Payton wants to see more of Broncos rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estime.

That likely means Estime will eat into the similarly-built Williams’ workload while Jaleel McLaughlin continues in his third-down role. In a conversation with The Denver Post’s Parker Gabriel published on November 7, Williams says he is just focused on doing his job.

“I mean, it’s just my job. I signed up for this my rookie year,” Williams told Gabriel. “Whoever the coach is, however things go, I just do my job and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Williams, 24, has 102 carries for 387 yards and 2 touchdowns through nine games. His 3.8 yards per carry marks a step forward from last season when he was less than one year removed from suffering multiple torn knee ligaments.

But his rushing yards are the fewest among all players with at least 100 carries, per Stathead.

That includes Washington Commanders back Brian Robinson who has 461 yards on 101 totes, the fewest among the 25-player list through Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

Javonte Williams Gets Key Endorsement From Bo Nix

Williams said that he does get “props” from Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, specifically for his work in pass protection. That could be a key as he aims to keep a hold on the starting role with Estime inexperienced and McLaughlin on the smaller side.

“Bo definitely gives me props,” Williams said, per Gabriel. “That’s all I really want to do is make sure he’s clean and he can see his reads.”

Williams has a 61.0 grade on 51 pass-blocking reps, per Pro Football Focus.

Estime has a far higher grade (67.1), but he has just one pass-blocking rep to his credit. He has shown his chops, though. And that could render Nix’s endorsement of Williams’ ability moot as the Broncos look toward the future.

Williams, like Browning, is in the final year of his contract. Payton’s desire to see Estime – which he has stated before – is ominous for Williams’ potential return in 2025.

Sean Payton, Broncos Urged to Give Audric Estime More Carries

Williams’ struggles on the ground have led to outside calls for Payton to give Estime a larger workload in the Broncos’ offense.

“Estime had been sparingly used in recent outings after fumbling twice on the first nine touches of his career,” The Draft Network’s Justin Melo wrote on November 6. “Regular backfield starter Javonte Williams has struggled mightily this season, cracking the door for Estime to steal carries.

“The Broncos are currently striking the balance between developing youth and maintaining postseason competitiveness on the field. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix appears ahead of schedule, and ascending receivers like Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin are logging notable snap counts as well. Estime should join them on a youth-infused offense at Williams’ slight expense.”

Ball security has been a key part of the issue for Estime. He has 3 fumbles dating back to the preseason. He has 2 fumbles on 15 carries in the regular season. Williams has 2 fumbles on 131 total touches this season.

If Esitme is going to usurp Williams and stay there, he must correct his fumbling woes.