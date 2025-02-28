Broncos QB Zach Wilson Gets Good News Before Free Agency Begins

Zach Wilson seemed to have a chance at earning the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job during training camp in 2024. However, that never materialized. The Broncos drafted Bo Nix, and the rookie started every game during the regular season.

Wilson never advanced beyond QB3 for the Broncos. He was behind Nix and Jarrett Stidham, who is also a free agent this offseason. Wilson is largely expected to move on this offseason.

He could quickly land on his feet with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Obviously, there’s a long way to go with the @Raiders QB room, but a name that keeps coming up here in Indianapolis, at least in terms of bringing into the mix, is Zach Wilson,” the Las Vegas Journal-Review’s Vincent Bonsignore reported on X on February 26.

Wilson, 25, completed 64.6% of his passes for 397 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions during the preseason with the Broncos. He compiled the bulk of his numbers in the finale.

He heads to free agency with a 12-21 career record as a starter.

Bill Belichick Touts Former Jets QBs

Wilson has a 6,293-23-25 line on 57% completion for his career. He is on an expiring four-year, $35.1 million contract. The Broncos swapped late-round picks with the New York Jets – who selected Wilson No. 2 overall in 2021 – to acquire the QB before the 2024 draft.

The Jets’ issues at the position – before and after him, and the success of some of his predecessors – have created a narrative that could work in Wilson’s favor this offseason

Legendary former NFL head coach Bill Belichick is the latest to run with the idea.

“I think you might want to look at the ones the Jets have released,” Belichick said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on February 9. “Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, they’ve done pretty well.”

Belichick notably coached Raiders minority owner Tom Brady for 20 years with the New England Patriots. Belichick and the Patriots faced Wilson’s Jets twice yearly over the first three seasons of the QB’s career.

Wilson also took Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the wire before blowing a 7-point lead in a 28-24 loss during the 2022 regular season.

Wilson might not be the only former Jet/current Bronco on the move this offseason.

Broncos Expected to Trade Zach Wilson’s Former Jets Teammate

The Broncos made two trades with the Jets during the 2024 offseason; Wilson’s and another to acquire defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. He started 16 games during the regular season, logging career-highs with 40 total tackles and 7.0 sacks.

The Broncos’ defense ranked No. 3 in scoring and against the run and led the league in sacks in 2024. They were also second in pressure rate, per Pro Football Reference.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti still pegged Franklin-Myers and the Broncos to part ways.

“The 28-year-old posted 40 tackles and 7 sacks in arguably his most productive NFL season to date. But the Broncos have identified a few studs on their D-Line/Edge, and both Zach Allen & Nik Bonitto are going to need new compensation in the coming months. Denver is likely to move on from Franklin-Myers this March one way or another,” Ginnitti wrote on February 26.

“It seems reasonable that they may be able to secure a draft pick for a 1 year, $8M contract ($1M of which is guaranteed).”

Both former Jets’ tenures with the Broncos may end up being one and done.