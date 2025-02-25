Zach Wilson Expected to Fall Short Amid Potential Broncos Exit

The Denver Broncos could have a new quarterback behind Bo Nix with backups Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson both free agents this offseason. Stidham and Wilson face differing outlooks amid the pool of veteran free agents.

Wilson, 25, was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

However, like draftmate Trey Lance – the No. 3 pick of the class – Wilson could have to continue biding his time before potentially getting his next starting opportunity.

“In the final tier of likely signees, there are players who won’t have much (or any) guaranteed money but should have the inside track toward a 53-man roster spot versus undrafted free agents and practice squad players. These guys are long shots to play meaningful snaps in any given season, but it does happen,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on February 24.

“There are different types of quarterbacks in this group. There are top-five picks who lost their jobs in Lance and Wilson. Wilson never got on the field in his lone season with the Broncos while Lance threw a ton of passes in the preseason, only for the Cowboys to prefer Cooper Rush for most of a lost year. They’re both projects and more likely to be third quarterbacks than backups.”

QBs like Wilson fell under the “backups likely to earn roster spot” header for Barnwell, who projected them to land annual salaries ranging from “$1.5 million to $2.5 million.”

Spotrac projects Wilson’s “market value” at $3.3 million on a one-year deal.

Barnwell’s projection would fall below that, reflecting the lack of exposure Wilson got with the Broncos in 2024. The Broncos held a battle for the starting spot during training camp. Wilson was unable to advance beyond QB3.

Wilson has earned $35.1 million in his career, so fit and an opportunity to compete for a starting job could mean more than cashing out this offseason anyway.

Drafting Bo Nix Sunk Zach Wilson

Timing and circumstance worked against Wilson. The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets before the 2024 draft. Broncos head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton raved about Wilson’s skill set.

“We just felt like, ‘Man, we’d love to work with this guy,’” Payton told media members in June 2024. “We remember grading him [before the 2021 draft]. And we felt the investment was worth it relative to his skillset & his talent. And so – it took a while. We spent the better part of a month and a half working on that trade.”

“He has starter tools all over, and it’s been pretty cool just watching him,” Paton told reporters in August 2024. “Really no expectations. He can just go out there and play football, and he has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You could see it. You can see the good – the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league.

“He’s smart, he’s a great kid, he has starter traits all over. I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Broncos Set Stage for Zach Wilson’s Exit With $22 Million Decision

Wilson has been expected to move on from the Broncos after not earning at least the backup spot during training camp.

The Broncos also declined Wilson’s $22 million fifth-year option.

“The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft was inactive as an emergency quarterback for all 18 games,” 9News’ Mike Klis wrote in January. “Would expect Wilson to hit the market searching a better play-time opportunity than there is behind Nix in Denver.”

After inactivity despite rumored trade interest before the deadline, Wilson’s Broncos tenure appears destined to be short-lived.