Broncos’ $35 Million QB Could Become Starter Again in AFC South

Anthony Richardson
If Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson wants to one day become an NFL starter again, it might be best to pick out the most strategic path to making that a reality. This includes thinking a few steps ahead.

With Wilson now a free agent for the first time in his career and a likely small but enthusiastic market for his services as a backup quarterback/emergency starter waiting once free agent negotiations open on March 10, picking a team where the starting quarterback is already on shaky ground might be the best move.

In 2025, few quarterbacks will start the season on shakier ground than third-year Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put the Colts on the list of teams free agent quarterbacks should look into signing with if they want to revive their NFL careers in 2025.

“There’s an even better chance Anthony Richardson bombs early in his third year (if not sooner), but the support situation is similar here,” Gagnon wrote.

Richardson’s Career Almost Came Undone in 2024

Few NFL quarterbacks found the spotlight to be as harsh as Richardson did in 2024.

The Colts decided to make Richardson their first round pick after starting just 13 games at the University of Florida and just one season as the full time starter. As a rookie, Richardson was named the starter during training camp but only ended up playing 4 games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

In 2024, somehow things got even worse for Richardson and the Colts. He missed 2 games with an oblique injury before things went off the rails in a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 8.

That was the game in which Richardson infamously asked out of the game on 3rd-and-goal. A victory would have lifted the Colts into first place in the AFC South and at the time, Richardson was last in the NFL with a 44.4 completion percentage through his first 6 games.

“I was tired,” Richardson said after the game. “I ain’t gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there. I didn’t think I was going to be able to go that next play, so I just told (Colts coach) Shane (Steichen) I just needed a break right there.”

The Colts benched Richardson in favor of veteran backup Joe Flacco for the next 2 games before naming Richardson the starter for the remainder of the season. The Colts finished the season 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.  Richardson finished the season with a 47.9 completion percentage, 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions — he also fumbled 9 times.

Wilson Has Already Been NFL Starting Quarterback

Wilson has already been a starting NFL quarterback once, in 3 seasons with the New York Jets from 2021 to 2023 after he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft and signed a 4-year, $35.1 million rookie contract.

Wilson’s first bite at the starting apple didn’t go well — he went 12-21 and was benched 2 out of the 3 seasons before being traded to the Broncos in April 2024.

Spotrac projects Wilson’s current market value as a 1-year, 3.3 million contract.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

