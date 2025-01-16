Broncos’ Backup Called Better Free Agent Than $160 Million QB

The history of NFL quarterbacks who were bad at their first stop then became stars further down the road didn’t have many chapters until the last few years, when players like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold all flamed out with one team just to lead another to the playoffs.

In a league where imitation isn’t just the sincerest form of flattery but how business is done, NFL teams are on a sharp lookout for the next quarterback to take up that mantle. One of the most popular names this offseason will certainly be former New York Giants quarterback and first round pick Daniel Jones, who ended the 2024 season as a backup for Darnold on the Minnesota Vikings.

For Jones, there’s enough of a sample size that teams might want to think twice about taking a flyer on the player who was released by the Giants just 2 years after signing a 4-year, $160 million contract extension. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks teams should instead take a closer look at Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who flamed out with the New York Jets in 3 seasons after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.