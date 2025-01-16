Broncos’ Backup Called Better Free Agent Than $160 Million QB

The history of NFL quarterbacks who were bad at their first stop then became stars further down the road didn’t have many chapters until the last few years, when players like Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith and Sam Darnold all flamed out with one team just to lead another to the playoffs.
In a league where imitation isn’t just the sincerest form of flattery but how business is done, NFL teams are on a sharp lookout for the next quarterback to take up that mantle. One of the most popular names this offseason will certainly be former New York Giants quarterback and first round pick Daniel Jones, who ended the 2024 season as a backup for Darnold on the Minnesota Vikings.
For Jones, there’s enough of a sample size that teams might want to think twice about taking a flyer on the player who was released by the Giants just 2 years after signing a 4-year, $160 million contract extension. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks teams should instead take a closer look at Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson, who flamed out with the New York Jets in 3 seasons after they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
“If a team wants to bring in a former New York disappointment and let him compete for a starting job, Zach Wilson is a far more enticing target than Jones,” Knox wrote. “A first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2021, Wilson never established himself as a quality starter. After watching Aaron Rodgers struggle in New York this season —while Darnold shined in Minnesota —it’s fair to wonder how much Wilson’s environment hindered his development. Wilson performed well for the Denver Broncos in the preseason and still has a ton of untapped athletic upside. He’s also more than two years younger than Jones.”
Figuring Out Wilson’s Next NFL Move
Because Wilson is so young his next move might be another season as the Broncos’ backup QB to rookie Bo Nix — Wilson is 25 years old and about to enter his fifth NFL season but is only 6 months older than Nix.
Should Wilson stay in Denver, he might be able to get a deal in the range of a 2-year, $8 million contract — one similar to what the Broncos paid veteran backup Jarrett Stidham before the 2023 season.
If another team steps in with an offer that would give Wilson a chance to be a starter it might be something along the lines of a 1-year, $8 million deal. That’s money that would be hard to turn down and possibly for a team that drafts a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft and needs a placeholder starter or a veteran backup.
Wilson’s Time With Jets Doesn’t Look as Bad Now
One thing that Smith, Darnold and Wilson all have in common is that they all flamed out with the Jets — essentially a graveyard for NFL QB careers.
In retrospect, Wilson’s numbers with the Jets either compare favorably to or are better than those of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who went 5-12 in 2024 and had an overall record of 6-12 with the Jets over the last 2 seasons.
Interestingly enough, that sixth win came after Rodgers started the 2023 season opener against the Buffalo Bills but tore his Achilles tendon on the first offensive series and Wilson came off the bench to lead the Jets to victory.
