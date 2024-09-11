Broncos Could Trade $35M Backup QB to NFC North

If there’s a team in the NFL that finds themselves in the market for a backup quarterback in the coming weeks, they might want to pick up the phone and call the Denver Broncos.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Denver quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 6 on his latest list of the top NFL trade targets on Sept. 11 and identifying the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants as likely destinations.

“Like (Mac) Jones, Wilson had some impressive moments during the preseason that could stir up trade interest,” Knox wrote. “Two teams stand out as logical suitors at this point. The Packers won’t have Love for the immediate future and might need a new quarterback to navigate the next few weeks. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Packers ‘have not reached out and are not expected’ to pursue a veteran signal-caller at this time. That stance could change, however, depending on how backup Malik Willis fares in Week 2.”

Wilson wasn’t on the active roster for a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and used as the team’s emergency third quarterback. Rookie Bo Nix beat out Wilson and veteran Jarrett Stidham for the starting quarterback spot in training camp.

Broncos Traded for Wilson in Offseason

Getting another team to bite on Wilson as trade bait could recoup the Broncos’ what they gave up for him in a trade in the offseason.

While the trade to get Wilson from the New York Jets was relatively mundane. The Jets gave up Wilson and their 2024 7th round pick while the Broncos sent the Jets their 2024 6th round pick. Getting a 6th or 7th round pick in return at this point would be nothing less than a win for the Broncos.

“Wilson, another first-round disappointment from the 2021 draft class, is behind both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham on the Denver Broncos depth chart,” Knox wrote. “While Nix didn’t exactly have a stellar NFL debut, Wilson could be viewed as an expendable trade chip.”

While the Packers are facing uncertainty with an injury to Jordan Love in Week 1 and an unproven backup in Willis, the Giants might be an option because they appear to be staring down an absolute dumpster fire of a season. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones was 22-of-42 passing for 186 yards and 2 interceptions in a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones is injury prone and has Drew Lock as his backup quarterback — meaning the Giants could eventually need bodies. Wilson could be one of those thrown into the fire to do a reasonable impression of an NFL quarterback for a season.

Wilson Bombed Out in First NFL Stop

Wilson has been one of the NFL’s most recent high-profile draft busts after the Jets took him at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft out of BYU and signed him to a 4-year, $35.1 million contract.

Despite his struggles — Wilson went 12-21 as a starter and threw 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions — he will still collect every cent of his rookie contract. That’s mostly thanks to a $22.9 million signing bonus he got in 2021.