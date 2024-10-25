Broncos’ Backup QB Could Get Chance as Starter in NFC East

The New York Giants might be the most desperate franchise in the NFL. Desperate enough to take a shot one of the NFL’s biggest draft busts of the last few years at starting quarterback? Possibly.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Giants might turn to Denver Broncos backup quarterback Zach Wilson via trade in order to bring the Daniel Jones era to an end — even if it’s essentially trading one bust for another.

“Like Jones, Zach Wilson is a former first-round pick who flopped with his original team and who flashed some promise after getting a fresh start this preseason,” Knox wrote. “The New York Jets’ 2021 first-rounder looked like an entirely new quarterback under Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Daniel Jones continues to make the Giants look silly for handing him a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason. New York can save $19.4 million in cap space by releasing him next offseason. At this point, that feels inevitable.”

If the Broncos can get the Giants or another QB-needy team on the hook to trade for Wilson, it could be looked at as a huge plus — and possibly get back the sixth round pick they sent to the Jets in exchange for Wilson and a seventh round pick in April 2024.

Wilson is also an expiring asset. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent when the 4-year, $35.1 million rookie contract he signed after the New York Jets selected him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft runs out after this season.

Giants Have Become Joke in NFL Circles

The Giants have become a joke in NFL circles thanks to the massive contract they signed Jones too and an unfortunate offseason turn on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” in which viewers got a glimpse into an inept front office and coaching staff — particularly how they fumbled away running back Saquon Barkley.

The Giants have made the playoffs just twice since winning the Super Bowl following the 2021 season and are on their fifth head coach in the last decade with Brian Daboll.

Currently sitting at 2-5 and last place in the NFC East, most NFL mock drafts project the Giants to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft. Having Wilson on board would create an inexpensive stopgap until that quarterback shows he can handle the load. The latest mock draft from Sports Illustrated projects the Giants to select Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers with the No. 8 overall pick in 2025.

“While it’s uncertain whether Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will be the ones making this pick, Ewers is a logical solution,” Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick wrote on October 23. “His brief mid-game benching against Georgia aside, Ewers, a former five-star recruit, has the talent that warrants this selection. In five starts this year, he has completed 68.2% of his throws for 1,101 yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s inconsistent, but his highs are quite impressive.”

NFL Trade Deadline is November 5 — Buy or Sell?

The next 2 games will probably determine whether the Broncos are buyers or sellers ahead of the November 5 trade deadline.

Currently with a surprising 4-3 record and second place in the AFC West, the Broncos are firmly in playoff contention. With a winnable game against the Carolina Panthers on October 27, if the Broncos can pull off an upset over the Baltimore Ravens on November 3, they might be more inclined to keep all assets in place.