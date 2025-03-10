Hi, Subscriber

Former Broncos QB Gets $10 Million Upgrade In Free Agency After Move To AFC East

Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos‘s quarterback situation has remained fairly stable since last season’s first round draft pick, Bo Nix, showed that could actually play, as the team crept into the 2025 playoffs.

After re-signing backup, Jarrett Stidham, to a 2-year deal, $12 million deal on Monday, the Broncos’s other quarterback; former #2 overall pick, Zach Wilson; seemingly became expendable.

And as such, the latter found a new home in warmer climates, as Wilson has agreed to sign a 1 year, $6 million deal – rising to $10 million with add-ons, with the Miami Dolphins, per Adam Schefter.

Zach Wilson Heading For Miami

For a quarterback who never really got his career going after a couple of well below par seasons with the New York Jets; to get a backup QB job after simply interacting with Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, for a season is quite the accomplishment.

Considering Wilson did not take an offensive snap all season in 2024, it is pretty astonishing that he managed to obtain a deal that is worth more on a per year basis than Stidham, who has been a reliable backup quarterback capable of winning games for multiple years.

Yet, it seems like the Dolphins saw something in the former BYU product that enticed them enough to make them their QB2 – or perhaps Payton just gave Wilson a really, really good reference.

More to follow…

Comments

