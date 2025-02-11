4 Bold Moves the Detroit Lions Should Consider This Off-Season

Another NFL season is in the books. Although the Detroit Lions didn’t make the Super Bowl, it isn’t a bad sign for the future. Regardless of coordinator shifts, the Lions are still coming off of a 15-2 season, have a top-5 roster in football, a top 5 coach in Dan Campbell, and saw breakout seasons from key players who will be back next year. It’s hard to win in the NFL, and anything can happen on any given Sunday, or Saturday in this case, but last season is over.

Fans have called for different players to be moved from the team, but that would add to the issue. Detroit is in a position where it needs to add to the roster, not subtract from it. This isn’t going to be a post suggesting moving Jared Goff for Lamar Jackson or something like that. It’s not happening, and Goff is the perfect quarterback for the system. The goal is to push further into contention, and here are Four Bold Moves the Lions Should Consider:

A pair of notes before the list: 1. Not Putting the Myles Garrett trade on the list, because fans are expecting either he or Maxx Crosby to be a Lion soon. 2. I am NOT saying any of these moves will happen, but they should be something to consider.

Acquire the 1st Overall Pick from the Tennessee Titans

Said it would be bold. Tennessee has talked about how much they love their prospects at the #1 pick this year, but also say they’re listening to offers. Those two statements can both be true, but it comes off as the flirty pass you make to a friend and its a joke… depending on their reaction. No offense to the incoming players, but there’s no fool-proof prospect this year, and Tennessee has to build a foundation before they even consider finding their next franchise centerpiece.

This is where the Lions step in. In football, it’s not a revolving door for teams to become great. The rich get richer, and the Lions are one of the rich now. Trading into the first pick (likely two firsts and late-round compensation) could guarantee the Lions their pick of the top prospects in the… Abdul Carter. He’s likely the best Edge Rusher in this draft and would get a lot open looks lined up with Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeil, and ZeDarius Smith. If the Lions are in Win Now mode, go with the top talent in the draft. Honorable mention to Travis Hunter if the Lions address the pass rush in free agency.

2. Trade Out of the 1st Round Entirely

This has nothing to do with prospects in this draft. There are numerous first-round talents in the 2025 NFL Draft that are plug-and-play guys. James Pearce Jr., Tyler Booker, and Jack Sawyer are all players who would be an instant boost for the Lions picking at 28, and if they stay in the first round, they would be perfect to take. This isn’t about talent, it’s about math.

If the Lions trade out of the 1st round, say for a second-round and a fourth-round pick, this would grant them the flexibility to grab multiple positions of need. This class has numerous Edge Rushers and Offensive Lineman that could be available in the second-round, and if the Lions find a culture fit in the fourth-round, why not? Players like Amon-Ra St. Brown went in the fourth, and Malcolm Rodriguez went in the sixth, so it’s not impossible for the Lions to find gems in later rounds, and should consider trading out of the first-round.

3. Sign Trey Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs

The Lions have the best Offensive Line in the league, which has led to the Lions consistent success and the best offense in the league. The physicality from the line has paired well with the elite skill positions the Lions have on offense, but the retirement talk surrounding key linemen brings up questions about the team’s security moving forward and Detroit needs to look at long-term options afterward.

Enter Trey Smith. The 25-year-old Offensive Guard is among the best in the league and coming off of a Super Bowl berth as a part of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s young enough to fit the core alongside future Hall-of-Famer Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow among others. Detroit’s best weapon against teams is this line, and adding an elite player like Trey Smith would be a bold statement to the league. Note, that this is not to replace anyone, but more of an if someone retires.

4. Acquire Travon Walker from the Jacksonville Jaguars

This idea is based on the outcome of the Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs with an elite pass rush, and did so without blitzing a single time. Teams have won the Super Bowl without a great defense, teams have won without a great offense, but every Super Bowl winner had a pass rush that could get to the Super Bowl. The Lions have both an elite defense and offense when healthy, but they need more pass rushers aside from Hutch and ZeDarius.

The Lions can address this both short-term and long-term by kicking the tires on trading for Jacksonville Jaguars’ Edge Rusher Travon Walker. There’s no telling what the Jags are going to do this offseason, as a myriad of issues still surround the team. Coming off of a 10.5 sack season, Walker would be both a starter and reliever on defense that could create several new packages to get to the quarterback. This move could solidify a 2026 Super Bowl run.

The Detroit Lions aren’t directionless. They are not down and out. The Lions will be back, but they need to be bold.