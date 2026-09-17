Lions’ $48 Million Starter Activated in Last-Minute Injury Report News vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions will attempt to do something they’ve yet to accomplish since head coach Dan Campbell arrived in town – start a season with a perfect 2-0 record. They’ll have the chance to do so on Thursday when they play the Buffalo Bills, but they’re considerably shorthanded.

But the news isn’t all bad for the Lions, however. According to ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, Detroit cornerback DJ Reed, who was listed as questionable coming into Thursday’s game, is expected to play.

“DJ Reed, corner, who is questionable, I’m hearing, is expected to play. So that’s a good sign for the Lions,” explained Fowler.

Reed was active for the Lions in their dramatic 31-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, playing all 89 defensive snaps and registering seven total tackles and one pass defended.

The Lions will kick off against the Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET as the first ever regular season opponent facing the Bills since the opening of new Highmark Stadium.

Detroit Lions Cornerback DJ Reed Is Expected To Play Against The Bills On Thursday

Reed, who suited up during Detroit’s 31-30 overtime win against the Saints in Week 1, was hampered by a foot injury in the days that followed, and was officially designated as questionable for Thursday’s game.

The Lions’ secondary, which struggled against the Saints, would have taken another hit against the high-octane offense of the Bills led by dynamic quarterback Josh Allen, had Reed not been able to play.

However, it wasn’t a banner afternoon for Reed against the Saints, as he allowed 115 total yards in coverage (100 to New Orleans wide receiver Chris Olave alone).

The Lions Remain Shorthanded Against The Bills

Despite Reed being expected to play, the Lions are going to be short several key players, including two starters who were injured against the Saints.

Both Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany, the former of whom was making his NFL debut after being selected by Detroit in the opening round of this year’s Draft, have officially been confirmed as being unavailable after suffering injuries.

The Lions were already going to be without Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, both of whom are on the PUP list, along with center Cade Mays, who broke a bone in his wrist during Training Camp.