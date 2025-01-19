5 Prospects the Lions Should Consider in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions historic season ended in a whimper. A year with high expectations was derailed by the Washington Commanders in an ugly loss on January 18th. As emotions flow from fans, coaches, and players, it’s easy to say all is lost, but it isn’t. Progress isn’t always linear. There are ebbs and flows, and Detroit is new to winning consistently as an organization. Which is where the NFL Draft comes in.

Successful teams don’t run it back in the NFL. Key players will change teams like clockwork, and the Lions aren’t going to keep everyone. Since the front office still has a number of their draft picks this year, including their first-round pick (28th), a 2nd, 4th, a 6th, and 2 7th rounders. The Lions’ depth was thin due to injuries and are certainly a talented team, but the team needs help in the pass rush, secondary, and the Offensive line. Not all of these will be addressed in the draft, but there are 5 Prospect the Lions need to look at in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tyler Booker- Offensive Guard

The Detroit Lions front office loves Alabama players, and Tyler Booker is a perfect fit for the team long term. At 6’5″ and 352 lbs, Booker trived at Left Guard for the Crimson Tide. A two-year starter, he excelled in run protection and pass protection, as his elite athleticism helped to create pockets and holes for skill players to navigate.

Expect a Detroit team, who may be losing Guard Taylor Decker to retirement, to be aggressive in obtaining Booker. Opposite Penei Sewell and an elite Detroit Offensive Line, he could plug and play starter who will give this explosive Detroit offense another massive body for teams to prepare for. With his tools and experience, expect Booker to be at the top of Detroit’s draft board.

Ashton Gillote- Edge Rusher

Though not the most explosive athlete at the position, Ashton Gillote from Louisville is a textbook Detroit Lions player. His combination of size (6’3″, 275 lbs) and violence on the edge would create havoc against any Offensive Line and help a pass rush in Detroit that is desperate for more QB pressures.

A solid day 2 or 3 pick in the draft, Gillote’s seemingly average athleticism could lead to him being a hidden gem that the Lions could capitalize on. Though not a day one starter, he could be this year’s Malcolm Rodriguez, where his relentless nature and physicality could keep pick up a few hits and sacks for a much-needed Detroit defense.

Jack Sawyer- Edge Rusher

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer is another monster Edge Rusher that could pair nicely in Detroit’s Defensive Line. He’s another big edge at 6’5″ and 260 lbs that was threat in the Big 10, where he registered 9 sacks for the Buckeyes en route to a National Championship appearance. Another day one starter, Sawyer is a physical presence who teams would need to prepare for.

The fit here is to instantly back up Ze’Darius Smith for the Lions, and could project to be a long term starter. Once healthy, a Defensive Line with multiple pass rushers would allow the Lions to be more creative with pass rushes and wouldn’t rely as heavily on a blitz as they’ve done this season.

Will Sheppard- Wide Receiver

While not an immediate need, Will Sheppard could be in play for a Detroit front office that tends to play chess. The Colorado Buffalo was a great target for Quarterback Shedeur Sanders with his 6’3″ frame. He held his own for a talented Buffalo offense, and could be a late pick that Detroit would be patient with.

Detroit loves late-round sleepers, and the potential 6th rounder would give Jared Goff another receiver to throw to. Already coming from a situation where he wasn’t the lead receiver, his experience here would fit Detroit’s team-first mentality and make plays either as a catcher or off-ball.

Shavon Revel- Cornerback

The East Carolina Pirates Cornerback Shavon Revel checks every box in what you need in the secondary. Is he big? At 6’3″, yes. Can he make plays on the ball? Yes. Is he athletic? Yes. Is he physical? Yes. Revel is the type of Richard Sherman like frame that, if he develops, could shut down sections of the field with his catch radius and ability to match with bigger receivers.

The Lions would have to be aggressive to move up for the young Back, but he would be an instant improvement in a secondary that features Brian Branch, Amik Robertson, and Terrion Arnold. Detroit needed more players who could check larger Wide Receivers, and if Detroit is serious about improving in 2025, this could be the aggressive move the Lions make.

There are a number of players the Lions will meet with and work out leading up to the draft, regardless of how free agency turns out. As the combine and season plays out, the Lions must be diligent in how they scout. This could be a major turning point for the Lions immediate future.