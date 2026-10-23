Adam Schefter Reveals New Twist In Sam LaPorta’s Standoff With Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta found himself in the headlines recently when he offered an unfiltered opinion on the lack of a new contract beyond this current season on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, implying that if the Lions won’t pay him, then he’ll go elsewhere to get what he feels is a fair contract.

And now, according to a top NFL Insider, it appears as though LaPorta will eventually get his new contract, but it won’t be until after the current campaign.

New Twist Emerges In Sam LaPorta Saga With Detroit Lions

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, LaPorta will be paid, but it won’t be until after the 2026 season.

“Eventually, Sam LaPorta is going to get paid. But it looks like now it will NOT be until after this season,” Schefter said on ESPN earlier on Thursday.

So far, talks between the two sides have not produced the kind of deal that LaPorta thought that he’d be getting. While there’s still time to get a deal done, it now looks like such a deal won’t be coming until after the season based on what Schefter had to say on Thursday.

Sam LaPorta Ripped The Lack Of An Extension

During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, LaPorta offered an unfiltered take, expressing his extreme frustration over what he felt was a lack of progress on a contract.

“I think the combination of getting your heartstrings twisted as well as the violent sport that we play, it sucks,” LaPorta said. “And it’s disappointing that you go out there every week and you bear the risk of getting hurt. Like last year, whatever it was, Week 9, Week 10, I break my f***ing back for the team. And then I’m going out there this year, and I’m balling, and maybe they’re just not showing the love.

“So it sucks. I’m going to continue to be a pro, and I dish a lot of that to my agent, and he handles that great. … So I’m going to continue to go do my thing and ball out. And in three months, if I don’t get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it’s going to be all good. I’ll go get paid somewhere else.”