Lions Sixth-Round Pick Becoming Major Camp Surprise

The Detroit Lions have an exciting training camp competition going on at defensive end. They have Ahmed Hassanein and Tyler Lacy competing at the big end, with D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore competing for the rush end work.

The big end competition has been fascinating because it is mostly featuring two players who were not in the mix last year. However, both are making notable steps this year, and both have been impressing coaches, as well as General Manager Brad Holmes.

Holmes shared words with Hassanein recently after practice. Hassanein told Colton Pouncy of The Athletic about the exchange.

Saw Brad Holmes and Ahmed Hassanein talking after practice today and asked Hassanein about it. “I’m gonna do whatever it takes to prove you right,” Hassanein said he told Holmes. “You prove me right by doing what you’re doing. You’re a football player,” Holmes said to him. https://t.co/1Nx0KxI5ov pic.twitter.com/vd5v6Vgb3L — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) August 4, 2026

Based on the investment and the clear belief the team has in this player, there could be a bigger role on the table for Hassanein in his second season.

Detroit Lions Getting Surprising Training Camp From Ahmed Hassanein

Hassanein was always in the Lions’ plans; it just took him a year longer than expected to get the attention. The sixth-round rookie from Boise State was in the mix to make the roster during his rookie season.

However, he suffered a pectoral injury during the Lions’ final preseason game. The team waived him, and they reverted him to the IR. When he got healthy in November, the team put him on their practice squad.

So, they were with him through the injury, and he got a chance to develop towards the end of the season. This year, it is hard to see a practice go by without hearing that he is a winner in some regard. He has climbed from barely getting any work to becoming a player who rotates with the first team.

He likely went from a fringe roster player to someone who could have a role on game days.

Lions Have a Specific Role in Mind for Hassanein

The good news for Hassanein is that the Lions defense has a specific role in mind for him. He fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft because while he is a bit bigger on the edge, he is a bit slower. He can hold up against the run but lacks the juice to get after the passer.

Fortunately, this is what the Lions want from their big end. On early run downs, that player will set the edge against the run. It is a valuable complement across from Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson is a quicker pass rusher who lacks premier size. So, having a big body across from him helps.

However, on pass rush downs, that player would leave the field or slide inside to the three-technique role. That would allow them to get after the passer more with force than speed. It also lets the Lions bring in one of Wonnum or Moore, who are expected to be better at getting after the passer.

The team is working Lacy into the role as well, and even defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike gets snaps from the spot. So, it is not firmly his job. However, he is making a strong run at it in training camp.