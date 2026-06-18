Lions Rookie Speaks out on Playing With All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson

Rookie Derrick Moore never received the opportunity to play with Aidan Hutchinson at Michigan. The two defensive ends missed each other at the Big Ten school by a year.

But Moore will get a chance to play on the same defense as Hutchinson with the Detroit Lions.

The rookie edge rusher explained at Lions minicamp, though, that playing with Hutchinson isn’t on the top of his mind.

“I’m not really trying to think too much about it,” Moore told reporters on Wednesday. “I feel like a lot of people always talk about how I feel to be with Hutch and how I feel to be with Hutch. It will be a honor playing with Hutch, but at the end of the day, as a unit, we’re just trying to be the best unit in the league really.

“Just go out and dominate together as a unit.”

Lions Added Edge Rusher Derrick Moore to Support Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions have been searching for a long-term solution at the other defensive end spot opposite Hutchinson for several years. This offseason, the team signed veteran D.J. Wonnum in NFL free agency.

But Wonnum is another short-term solution. He inked just a 1-year, $3 million deal in free agency.

Moore might share opportunities with Wonnum during 2026. The hope in Detroit, though, is Moore will eventually turn into a significant contributor playing with Hutchinson.

The Lions grabbed Moore at No. 44 overall in the second round this past spring. That’s 42 selections after where they picked Hutchinson four years ago.

But like Hutchinson, Moore brings college experience from Michigan.

“I feel like being at Michigan and coming into the NFL … I was really prepared for it,” Moore said. “Coach Harbaugh, coach Moore, they treated the whole entire program like an NFL program. We were just mentally prepared for everything.”

“I see everything literally, same knowledge, same everything, almost like the same system.

“I fit really well in the system. Know the system really well. I just got to come out here and be a ball player.”

In four seasons with the Wolverines, Moore posted 21 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, eight pass defenses and three forced fumbles in 53 games. As a sophomore in 2023, he helped the program go 15-0 and win the national championship.

This past season, Moore had 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 12 contests.

Hutchinson registered 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss in 14 games during his senior season.

Lions Conclude Mandatory Minicamp

The Lions finished their two-day minicamp Wednesday, which was the end of their offseason workout program.

Detroit won’t have organized team activities again until training camp in late July.

It’s an opportunity for players to get a break. But that doesn’t mean players won’t be working, especially rookies such as Moore.

“Just get off my feet just a little bit, but also got to remember, I’m still on the grind,” Moore said of the next few weeks. “So, make sure I’m well in shape for camp and just stay in the playbook best I can.”

Barring a roster change, Moore will be one of seven edge rushers at Lions training camp this summer. In addition to Moore, Hutchinson and Wonnum, Detroit also has Ahmed Hassanein, Anthony Lucas, Eric O’Neill and Payton Turner along the edge on the team’s offseason roster.