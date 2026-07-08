Aidan Hutchinson Gets Bold Edge Over Myles Garrett in New 2026 Prediction

The Detroit Lions‘ defense has found a new identity under head coach Dan Campbell, and star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has played a key role in turning his vision into reality on the gridiron, leading from the front. As he is entering his fifth season, the question is whether he can go neck-to-neck with the current Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett.

According to Brad Gagnon of the Bleacher Report, he can. In his latest prediction, the Lions star is tipped to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in 2026, dethroning the reigning champion Garrett, who is set to suit up for his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, where he may take some time to settle in.

“The gamble here—and the risk could theoretically be low at +800—is that heavy DPOY favorite Myles Garrett doesn’t dominate from start to finish with his new team,” Gagnon wrote recently. “It’s been nearly a decade since a player last won this award in back-to-back seasons, and if that trend continues, Hutchinson would likely become a hot candidate.”

There are good reasons Hutchinson has a real chance of winning his maiden Defensive Player of the Year Award this season.

Why Aidan Hutchinson May Have the Edge Over Myles Garrett in 2026

Even though the Cleveland Brows finished with a 5-12 record, Myles Garrett was the bright spot for his former team last year, recording the most sacks (23) in a single year, which was why he was rewarded with the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time after 2023.

But it will be drastically different for him next season. He will not only turn 31 but also don a new NFL team’s jersey for the first time in his career, so he may not put up big numbers in Week 1. However, the story is different for Hutchinson, who will be playing his fifth season for the Lions.

The two-time Pro Bowler was the engine of the Lions’ offense last season. He will be 26 when week 1 arrives, and he is anticipated to hit the pinnacle of his career, considering Garrett himself won his first DPOY in his fifth NFL season.

Last year, the Lions relied heavily on the 25-year-old, as he took 1,005 snaps— the highest in the league. But this year, he has a better support system with defensive upgrades after the arrival of experienced D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner alongside the second-round rookie, Derrick Moore. In addition, a healthy Alim McNeill could be a bonus.

While the Rams stars’ production was elite last campaign, the Lions’ DE was right in the mix, making the projection easy to believe.

The Stats Show Why Aidan Hutchinson Is Closing the Gap

In Garrett’s first DPOY season in 2023, he logged 14.0 sacks, and last year it was a record-breaking 23.0 sacks. On the other hand, Hutchinson was relentless throughout the season, playing his career-best football and recording 14.5 sacks, which beat the former Browns star’s 2023 numbers.

While Garrett led in sacks, the 25-year-old beat him in QB pressure. As per the PFF, he led all the NFL pass rushers, ranking first with 100 QB pressures, while Garrett ranked fourth with 84. If Hutchinson builds on the momentum from last season and puts up even better numbers in 2026, which is expected as he steps into his prime, there is every reason to believe he could finally leapfrog Garrett to win the coveted prize.