Insider Reveals New Aidan Hutchinson Injury Concern for Lions

The Detroit Lions are expected to be without star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season. However, the team might end up missing him for even longer than that, as the injury could be worse than just an ACL tear, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The NFL insider noted that the MRIs are done and they are just looking for second tests to confirm. However, the initial thought is that Hutchinson did more than just tear his ACL.

“My understanding, the belief is that it is a torn ACL and more,” said Rapoport on NFL Network the morning after the injury. “For Aidan Hutchinson, now he’s going to have more tests today, but he already had the MRI. So pending some sort of surprising news from a second opinion, it seems that Hutchinson is also out for the season.”

Hutchinson was injured on the Lions’ first drive in their Week 10 win over the New England Patriots.

Detroit Lions Star Edge Rusher Aidan Hutchinson Has More Than an ACL Injury

Hutchinson suffered the devastating injury while recording a sack in the team’s Week 10 win over the Patriots. Hutchinson sacked Drake Maye, and then jumped into the air, but he landed on his knee awkwardly and started to rub it.

Maye was also hurt on the play.

This will mark the second season-ending surgery for Hutchinson in his NFL career. The former All-Pro hit the ground running as a number two overall pick, recording 9.5 sacks in his rookie season. He improved on that with 11.5 sacks in his second season, making the Pro Bowl. However, in 2024 he recorded 7.5 sacks in five games and fractured his leg, missing the rest of the season. Hutchinson bounced back in a big way with 14.5 sacks in 2025, making the Pro Bowl and a second-team All-Pro. It started to look like his ascension was going to continue with six sacks in nine games for the Lions; however, the ACL now marks a second devastating leg injury in the past three seasons.

Hutchinson signed a four-year, $180M contract last offseason.

Lions Lean on Edge Rushers Without Hutchinson

The additional knee injury is worrisome. We don’t know if it’s another ligament, a meniscus, a muscle, or anything like that. We do know that when ACL injuries are compounded with other injuries, it delays the return timetable.

Micah Parsons is an example. He was expected to be back for the beginning of the season, but he suffered a meniscus injury on top of his ACL injury.

While he was expected to return by Week six, his projected return is now at Week 12, and he has hardly practiced. So, the injury to Hutchinson could delay his return by at least 6 weeks.

Derrick Moore stepped up for the Lions with Hutchinson out.