Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters to begin preparations for Week 11 that he is more confident in his defense’s ability to replace Aidan Hutchinson this season than the 2024 campaign.

On Thursday, though, Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard didn’t mince words on how Detroit makes up for the loss of Hutchinson.

In summary, it can’t be done.

“There’s no replacing Aidan Hutchinson,” Sheppard told reporters, via The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi.

“He’s everything that you want in a man.”

Kelvin Sheppard Drops Reality Check on Lions Defense Without Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson’s individual statistics support Sheppard’s claim that Detroit can’t replace the injured edge rusher.

Before his injury, Hutchinson was at the top or near it in a lot of individual defensive categories for the Lions. Last season after he returned from his 2024 broken tibia and fibula, Hutchinson posted 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hits on his way to a second-team All-Pro nomination.

One player can’t make up for that lost production. Sheppard hopes that the entire defense might be able to work together to cover the hole Hutchinson’s absence provides the Lions defense.

Specifically, Sheppard said all 11 starters will have to “pick up a little piece of that weight.”

Even without Hutchinson for the final 12 games of 2024, the Lions still finished 15-2. But that team had safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch along with linebacker Jack Campbell playing at an elite level.

Branch is back healthy, and the Lions just placed Joseph on the active roster Wednesday for his potential return. But the defense will need contributions from others as well, specifically edge rushers D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore, to “pick up” the weight from Hutchinson’s injury.