The Detroit Lions have indicated for weeks safety Kerby Joseph could return soon. The team took a major step toward making that a reality Wednesday.

On the team’s official X account, the Lions announced Wednesday afternoon they have officially activated Joseph from the reserve/PUP list. The safety will replace defensive end Aidan Hutchinson on the team’s active roster.

The Lions placed Hutchinson on injured reserve. Also, the team announced bringing back defensive back Nick Whiteside on the practice squad.

The Lions activated Joseph just ahead of the deadline decision they faced with the safety. On Wednesday at 4 pm ET, Joseph’s 21-year practice window expired.

Had the team not moved Joseph from the PUP list to the active roster before that expiration, the safety would have been required to sit on IR for the rest of the 2026 season.

Instead, Joseph could make his season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The safety hasn’t played since October 12 last year when he suffered a left knee injury.