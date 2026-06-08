Lions May Finally Have Answer to Longstanding Problem

The Detroit Lions have been trying to find the perfect complement to Aidan Hutchinson since he entered the NFL. While it has not happened yet, the team feels they have their best group of options to rise to that occasion. That is why the second edge rusher is the toughest battle to decipher, per Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.

Knox notes that three rushers could rise to the occasion. The team signed D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner in free agency, and they will both compete for the role. However, that was not enough, and they added Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft.

They have had talent across from Hutchinson and depth behind him, but the combination has never come together. This group could be the one to make it happen.

The Detroit Lions Edge Rusher Competition Will be Worth Following in Training Camp

Wonnum is the leader to start in Week 1 because he has the most experience. He has started for the majority of the past four seasons and has 54 career starts along with 30 career sacks. Wonnum also has two seasons with the upside of eight sacks during the year. However, his most recent eight-sack season came in 2023.

Wonnum had a serious injury in 2024 and missed half of the season. He came back in 2025, but did not look quite as dynamic. So, he should be the best rusher that Detroit has had next to Hutchinson, resume-wise, but it is not a sure thing on the field.

Turner has the most upside and potential, but similar to former Lions rusher Marcus Davenport, he is a first-round pick who has not lived up to the billing. Turner has just five sacks in four NFL seasons. The potential is there, but right now, he is hoping to improve the depth.

The wild card is the former second-round pick. Moore fell to round 2 because of his upside, more than what he can do in year one or in the NFL in general. He has power that should translate into a rotational role early in his career.

The trio brings more swings at upside than in past years, and it should be a strong competition across the board.

Lions Secondary Remains Unresolved As Well

Another position that is going to be worth watching in training camp is the secondary in general. However, some spots are less about competition and more about the health of the starters coming into the season. The spot to watch competition-wise will be the slot.

The Lions signed Roger McCreary, who brings a lot of upside, but has not been healthy in recent seasons. They also drafted Keith Abney, but that was not until Round 5. So, the additions are not quite as flashy, but in a secondary with a lot of moving parts, someone could earn a big role in the slot.

The Lions have a lot more competition at notable positions than in recent years, which they are hoping will lead to more success in 2026.