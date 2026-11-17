The Detroit Lions’ injury to Aidan Hutchinson came at an awful time for the team. Not only will he miss the rest of the season, but the NFL trade deadline just passed, so any chance the team can make a big swing to replace him has passed.

However, head coach Dan Campbell did not rule out adding outside players to the roster for the final stretch. It would have to be a free agent addition or poaching someone from another team’s practice squad. Either way, the Lions coach told the crew at 97.1 The Ticket that the team is looking.

“We’re open to anything,” said Campbell on the idea of bringing in help. “I mean, we’ve looked, we are looking at everything, you know?”

While it was not a big move, the Lions claimed edge rusher Tyrus Wheat off of waivers on Monday.

Detroit Lions Open to Adding After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

Detroit also added K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots practice squad when Jack Campbell went down. This was Britt’s second game with the team, but he already logged 22 defensive snaps. So, Campbell and the front office might not swing big, but the Lions coach made it clear that if they see someone who can help, they will make a move.

“We’re not opposed to that,” said Campbell on making a move. “We just, you know, do we really feel like it’s somebody that would help us? Could they make an impact? Is that enough of an impact to sit one of the players that’s up right now that helps us across the board, you know, in the run game, special teams, some of this other stuff? So we go through every bit of that. But yeah, we’re not opposed to that.”

The question appears to be what type of role any addition will have.

Lions Have Need for Edge Rusher Depth

With Hutchinson down, the team is likely to lean on veteran free agent addition D.J. Wonnum and rookie second-round pick Derrick Moore. The question is whether they have the depth behind them without Hutchinson.

As Campbell mentioned, all aspects come into play. Trevor Nowaske helps on the edge as an off-ball linebacker. Tyler Lacy can slide inside and outside on the defensive line. They both have roles. Wheat can play special teams, as can rookie Eric O’Neill.

If you count all of those options, they have six players who can fill in on the edge. With Nowaske at linebacker and Lacy on the line, the team still has two edge rushers who will be active due to special teams.

The Lions can make a move, but they need to either force Lacy or Nowaske off the field, or they need to have enough special teams impact to have a role. We will see if the team does anything before their Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.