Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Spotted in Wheelchair After Injury Against Patriots

Sometimes words spoken before a game carry a completely different weight after the final whistle. Before suiting up at the Allianz Arena yesterday, Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson reflected on his injury from 2024 and how it changed his perspective on remaining healthy after each game.

“I am always reminded every time I leave a game now, like, I am healthy. To me, it offers a new perspective for sure,” the Pro Bowler said hours before the Week 10 game. Little did he know his own words would hit differently after the Patriots game, threatening to end his season.

While the Lions completely dominated the New England Patriots in Germany, losing their defensive captain Aidan Hutchinson was the last thing they wanted, especially after sitting at the top of NFC North with a 7-2 record. Things got clearer when the Lions players were leaving Germany after the game. Hutchinson was spotted among the Lions’ stars— but in a wheelchair, unable to walk, reminding everyone of the seriousness of the injury.

Even though the details of his injury are currently unknown, head coach Dan Campbell mentioned that the details would be known only after travelling back to Detroit, meaning an official update is expected soon. While injuries are an unfortunate part of football, what makes his latest knee injury different is that it didn’t happen due to a collision or tackle.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Celebration Takes A Painful Turn After Sack On Drake Maye

The Detroit Lions haven’t had much luck with injuries this season. Not too long ago, linebacker Jack Campbell had a season-ending injury alongside Jimmy Rolder in the same play. Yesterday, Aidan Hutchinson got injured alongside Patriots quarterback Drake Maye in the same play.

During the opening drive of New England, Hutchinson broke through the O-Line and sacked the signal-caller, making it his sixth sack of this campaign. The edge rusher stormed towards Maye from behind and wrapped around his shoulder pad before landing on the QB’s lower leg to complete the sack. It injured Maye’s right ankle, eventually forcing him out for the rest of the game, and his injury is also said to be serious.

Hutchinson should have walked off without any injury. What caused his injury was the over-the-top celebration when he jumped in the air after the early sack in the game. He landed on the turf, his right knee visibly buckled under his weight. Even though he managed to walk off the field limping and didn’t need to be carted off, the latest sighting in the wheelchair suggests it could be some time before he manages to walk again.

Though the Lions are sitting at 7-2, his injury blow could hinder their championship pursuit this season.

Lions Face A Difficult Defensive Challenge After Aidan Hutchinson’s Injury

Aidan Hutchinson’s elite production shows what the Lions defense could be missing from Week 11. According to the PFF, the pass rusher has a 91.9 overall PFF defensive grade, ranking first among all edge defenders this season. Additionally, he holds the top spot with a pass rush grade of 91.1.

Playing 9 games this season, the 26-year-old created 52 total pressures. Though he barely played a few minutes in the Patriots game, he still registered a sack, so he now has a total of 6 sacks and 19 QB hits to his resume this campaign. Losing his production at this point in the campaign puts Dan Campbell in a difficult position.