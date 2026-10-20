Lions Eyeing Reunion With Former $3.1 Million DT

The Detroit Lions liked undrafted defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina enough to sign him to a rather expensive contract for a priority free agent this past spring. The Lions might now be interested in bringing back the rookie.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions hosted Keanaaina for a visit Monday. The team ended its week off and has begun preparations for its Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit signed Keanaaina to a 3-year, $3.12 million deal in undrafted free agency. Most notably, the deal included $267,500 guaranteed according to Spotrac.

Keanaaina didn’t make Detroit’s roster during training camp, but an injury could have prevented that from happening. On August 10, the Lions placed the defensive tackle on the injured list. A week later, the team waived Keanaaina with an injury settlement.

Now seemingly healthy, he could be an option for the club to add defensive line depth.

Keanaaina played six college seasons — four at Notre Dame and two Cal. At Cal, he registered 101 combined tackles, including five for loss, 2.5 sacks and one pass defense in 26 games. Last season, the defensive tackle posted 56 combined tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Lions Host DT Aidan Keanaaina for Free Agency Visit

Getty Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions hosted former undrafted free agent DT Aidan Keanaaina for a visit Monday.

The Lions didn’t immediately sign Keanaaina during his Monday visit. Instead, according to the NFL transaction wire, Detroit inked wide receiver wide receiver DeAndre Carter to their open practice squad spot.

But it wouldn’t be surprising if Keanaaina lands a deal from the Lions later this week considering his visit and how much the team appeared to like him over the spring and summer.

Keanaaina was one of two Lions undrafted free agents this offseason to get guaranteed money included in his contract. That plus the need Detroit had along its defensive line interior made the undrafted rookie a likely addition to the roster.

“Given Detroit’s lack of an investment in a nose tackle this offseason, the 320-pound defender has a visible route to the 53-man roster following the losses of DJ Reader and Roy Lopez in free agency,” wrote SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman on May 20.

Detroitlions.com’s Tim Twentyman argued in early August that Keanaaina was turning heads during training camp.

“One player I’m looking forward to watching a little closer once the pads come on Monday is rookie defensive lineman Aidan Keanaaina out of California,” wrote Twentyman on August 2. “He’s had some nice interior rushes early in camp and has worked his way into some second-team reps.”

The Lions have featured Skyler Gill-Howard, Mekhi Wingo and Levi Onwuzurike as interior defensive line depth this season. They have played behind starters Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams.

Detroit has been healthy at that position this season. So there’s little need for the Lions to add Keanaaina for depth. But again, the team could bring back the defensive tackle as a developmental project.