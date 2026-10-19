Lions Announce Signing of Former Divisional Rival

The Detroit Lions have been all kinds of banged up so far this season, with injuries to multiple key players on both sides of the ball.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who is facing increasing pressure to make a badly-needed addition to the struggling Detroit secondary, has made the signing of a former divisional rival wide receiver/return specialist official.

Detroit Lions Sign Former Chicago Bears Wideout/Return Specialist DeAndre Cater To Practice Squad

On Monday, the Lions announced that former Chicago Bears wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter has officially been signed to the club’s practice squad.

“Lions have signed WR DeAndre Carter to the Practice Squad,” the Lions reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The moves comes in the wake of the news that Tom Kennedy will miss the remainder of the campaign because of a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in the win over the Arizona Cardinals.

DeAndre Carter Is A Former Member Of The Chicago Bears And Several Other NFL Clubs

Carter, who was never drafted into the NFL, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted player in 2015, and later spent time with multiple organizations, including the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, before finally sticking on an NFL roster with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Carter later spent time with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears before breaking through with the Washington Commanders in 2021. That season, he earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown and also scored the first receiving touchdown of his career.

He later played second stints with both the Raiders, Chargers and Bears before signing with the Browns on a one-year contract in 2025. He was later placed on Injured Reserve by the Browns after an injury suffered in Week 4 against the Lions.

So far in his NFL career, Carter has racked up 1,331 receiving yards on 117 receptions, along with 4,907 return yards and 99 rushing yards with seven total touchdowns.

The Lions are next in action on Sunday against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.