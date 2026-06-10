Lions Labeled Perfect Fit for $20 Million Edge Rusher

Pundits have been calling on the Detroit Lions to make a major splash at edge rusher for arguably a few years. Those arguments have seemingly grown louder since the Los Angeles Rams aggressively added edge rusher Myles Garrett this month. The Lions, though, can make a quality addition along the edge in A.J. Epenesa without landing the headlines that a Garrett-like deal would bring.

This week, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell called the Lions the ideal landing spot for Epenesa.

“At 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, A.J. Epenesa is one of the more stout and lively edge rushers available. With 24 career sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions,” wrote Podell.

“Epenesa would be a strong rotational addition to any contender’s pass rush. The Detroit Lions could use more pass-rush pop opposite Hutchinson, and Epenesa could be a relatively low-cost way to bolster that effort.

“Yes, Detroit drafted Michigan edge rusher Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the 44th overall pick, but Epenesa would be a nice veteran depth addition with 14 games of NFL playoff experience.”

The 27-year-old has earned $20.6 million in his six-year NFL career. Spotrac projected Epenesa to be worth about $12.9 million on a 2-year deal this offseason.

How A.J. Epenesa Could Fit With the Lions

Adding Epenesa probably isn’t the response most pundits want for the Lions to keep up with the other elite teams in the NFC. But there’s little doubt that Epenesa could be a quality addition.

In six seasons with the Bills, the veteran edge rusher has appeared in 91 contests. He has reached at least six sacks in three different campaigns.

During 2024, he started 13 of 17 contests, posting 39 combined tackles including eight for loss. He also had a career-high 11 quarterback hits with six sacks.

Last season, Epenesa had 32 combined tackles, nine quarterback hits, four pass defenses, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

In Detroit, Epenesa could provide more veteran depth along the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Eventually, second-round pick Derrick Moore should fill that spot. But with Epenesa on the roster for a season, the Lions would be able to bring Moore along slowly to start 2026.

Lions Edge Rushing Depth at 2026 Offseason Workouts

Podell’s suggestion that the Lions add Epenesa as a place-holder along the edge until Moore is ready to play an every-down role is well-warranted. But Detroit has arguably already followed that strategy this offseason.

Before drafting Moore, the Lions added D.J. Wonnum in NFL free agency.

Wonnum has followed a similar career trajectory as Epenesa except Wonnum has registered more sacks in fewer games. Wonnum also has more starting experience, and has filled the stat sheet with other production as well.

In 2025, Wonnum posted 42 combined tackles, including four tackles for loss in 16 games. He also had four quarterback hits, three sacks, three pass defenses and an interception.

Wonnum doesn’t have as many 6-sack campaigns as Epenesa. But Wonnum has two 8-sack seasons in his career. Epenesa has none.

The Lions have had three months to sign Epenesa and instead, seemingly chose to ink Wonnum to a 1-year deal and draft Moore.

In addition to Wonnum and Moore, the Lions also added veteran Payton Turner and rookie Tyre West at defensive end. Undrafted free agent Anthony Lucas is an intriguing edge prospect as well.

If the Lions lose faith in that depth behind Hutchinson, then it would be smart to target Epenesa. But Detroit might be set along the edge unless the team suffers a rash of injuries over the summer.

Adding Epenesa now might just prevent the Lions from playing their young edge rushers this fall. Unless they are a liability to the team winning, that’s the last thing Detroit should want to do.