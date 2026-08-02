Lions Get Huge Injury Boost Ahead of Key Camp Stretch

The Detroit Lions have gone through the beginning of training camp without too many notable injuries. Fortunately for them, two of the team’s most notable injuries were not deemed serious. Christian Izien and Alim McNeil missed some time, but the two are already set to return to practice.

McNeil had a neck issue, and Izien had an illness. The neck injury did not appear to be serious, and Izien appears to be back in full health.

Detroit Lions Get Alim McNeil and Christian Izien Back From Injury

McNeil is the most important to return of the two. He is not just a starter, but he is expected to be one of the most impactful players along the interior defensive line. The team is paying him to live up to that expectation, but that has not happened over the past two seasons.

McNeil tore his ACL in 2024. He returned in 2025, but was not quite the same. He missed seven games, and when he was active, he did not make the impact that is expected. McNeil finished the 2025 season with just one sack.

The thought is that he had a full offseason to get healthy, so he should come back better this year. The team is relying on him along with a healthy Levi Ozunwurike and a second-year Tyleik Williams to carry a defensive front that lost some depth.

The thought is that these three names can replace the depth. They are going to need McNeil to not only get healthy, but also improve on what he did back in 2023.

Lions Get Much-Needed Secondary Addition

Izien is not as impactful a starter, and he will mostly be competing for his starting job. The secondary is much more of an open competition with plenty of questions, though. The team is going to be missing Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch. Arnold was released after he was arrested on robbery and burglary charges.

Meanwhile, Branch tore his Achilles and is not expected to return until closer to December. So, they have to prepare for life without him. Meanwhile, Kerby Joseph is optimistic that he will return this year, but the team seems to have much more tempered expectations.

So, they will likely have three new starters. Izien will work in with the first team once he returns to practice. The question is whether he will get more work in the nickel or at safety. Branch played both roles last year.

So, to replace him, the team needs Izien to play well in both areas. However, they also signed Roger McCreary and Keith Abney with the thought that they could man the slot and Izien would shift to safety.

However, all reports are that Izien will start off in the slot and the team will take things from there. Right now, Avonte Maddox is filling into the first team safety role. The Lions said they trust him in the slot and want him to get safety work. So, perhaps when Izien mans the slot well they will add more to his role.