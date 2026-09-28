Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls NFL After Massive Fines

As part of their 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit with not one but four separate fines for what they called “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts”.

St. Brown made it clear that he was going to be appealing the fines levied against him, but in the meantime, he’s having a bit of fun at the NFL’s expense in response.

Detroit Lions Star Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown Hits Back At The NFL After Being Fined

As part of his Instagram story on Monday, St. Brown posted a video clip of himself hauling in a touchdown pass, and then an AI creation of the on-field referee offering him a light to light up a cigar; St. Brown had been fined for making a smoking gesture following a touchdown reception against the Bills.

During the contest against Buffalo, St. Brown hauled in two touchdown passes on nine overall receptions totalling 142 yards.

He also said that he plans on appealing the fines.

“It’s not good, man,” he said. “Fourteen-something times four. You do the math. But I’m appealing,”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Wasn’t The Only Lions Player Fined By The NFL

In addition to St. Brown being fined four separate times to the tune of nearly $60,000, multiple other Lions players were hit with fines of their own.

Among the other Lions players fined by the NFL included Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Penei Sewell, all of which were worth $14,926.

The full list of Lions’ players fined by the NFL and the exact penalties are as follows: