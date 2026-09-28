Hi, Subscriber

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls NFL After Massive Fines

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Miami Dolphins
Getty
The Dolphins were predicted to draft a player who has received comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown

As part of their 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit with not one but four separate fines for what they called “illegal celebrations and vulgar acts”.

St. Brown made it clear that he was going to be appealing the fines levied against him, but in the meantime, he’s having a bit of fun at the NFL’s expense in response.

Detroit Lions Star Wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown Hits Back At The NFL After Being Fined

Bears WR Kalif Raymond
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 25: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

As part of his Instagram story on Monday, St. Brown posted a video clip of himself hauling in a touchdown pass, and then an AI creation of the on-field referee offering him a light to light up a cigar; St. Brown had been fined for making a smoking gesture following a touchdown reception against the Bills.

During the contest against Buffalo, St. Brown hauled in two touchdown passes on nine overall receptions totalling 142 yards.

He also said that he plans on appealing the fines.

“It’s not good, man,” he said. “Fourteen-something times four. You do the math. But I’m appealing,”

Amon-Ra St. Brown Wasn’t The Only Lions Player Fined By The NFL

In addition to St. Brown being fined four separate times to the tune of nearly $60,000, multiple other Lions players were hit with fines of their own.

Among the other Lions players fined by the NFL included Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams and Penei Sewell, all of which were worth $14,926.

The full list of Lions’ players fined by the NFL and the exact penalties are as follows:

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Jahmyr Gibbs: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Jameson Williams: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Penei Sewell: $14,926 (illegal celebrations and vulgar acts)
  • Jameson Williams: $11,941 (taunting)
  • Tyler Lacy: $7,315 (facemask)
  • Devin White: $7,222 (facemask)

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

0 Comments

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls NFL After Massive Fines

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x