Lions New Edge Rusher Pegged With Exciting Hype Due to ‘Tasty’ Traits

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could have a few different impressive undrafted free agents on the roster when training camp begins. But in particular, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport is excited to see one of them.

On Monday, Davenport called edge rusher Anthony Lucas the team’s most exciting undrafted free agent of this offseason.

“Lucas went undrafted in 2026, in part due to limited collegiate production—just eight sacks over four years with Texas A&M and USC. This is a dice roll by the Lions that they can bring production out of a tasty combination of length and athleticism,” wrote Davenport.

“Detroit has a superstar on the edge in Aidan Hutchinson and drafted Derrick Moore in the second round this year, but Lucas has the kind of traits that coaches like to keep around for a while.”

Lucas posted eight tackles for loss and three sacks during 39 games in his college career. Last season at USC, the edge rusher registered 37 combined tackles, including 3.5 for loss with three sacks and one forced fumble.

What Lions, Dan Campbell Could Get With Edge Rusher Anthony Lucas

During the draft process, Bleacher Report’s scouting department loved Lucas as a Day 3 prospect. BR’s Matt Holder saw Lucas as a fifth-rounder.

“Anthony Lucas has intriguing physical traits, standing at 6’5″, 267 pounds, with impressive quickness and movement skills,” wrote Holder. “His frame and athleticism makes him an appealing developmental prospect among the class’ edge-rushers.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wasn’t as confident the USC product will earn a roster spot this summer. But it’s rather clear Lucas’ traits are undeniable.

The question is whether it will translate to more production than he had in college.

“Lucas is an edge defender with NFL size and length but a disappointing lack of collegiate production,” wrote Zierlein. “His play is more gradual than twitchy. He lacks explosiveness up the field as a rusher and into first contact as a run defender. He plays with occasional flashes, but hints of hesitation in both phases prevent him from sustaining those flashes.

“There are physical traits and athletic ability to work with but there isn’t enough on tape to project Lucas will stick on a roster.”

Lucas began his college career at Texas A&M. During one season with the Aggies, the edge rusher posted 10 combined tackles, including one for loss in seven contests.

Lucas had seven tackles for loss and three sacks during his final three college seasons at USC.

Lions Edge Rushing Depth Entering 2026 NFL Offseason Roster

The Lions might be the ideal landing spot for Lucas this offseason. Detroit has been searching for a long-term solution opposite Aidan Hutchinson for a couple years. So, the Lions might be willing to roll the dice on Lucas more than most.

In Detroit, though, Lucas will have to compete with fellow free agent newcomers DJ Wonnum and Payton Turner. The Lions also added defensive ends Derrick Moore and Tyre West during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Because of the turnover on the defensive front in Detroit, pundits also see defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina as a potential impactful undrafted free agent in 2026.

The Lions agreed to pay Keanaaina a guaranteed salary of $267,000. Lucas didn’t receive any guaranteed money in his deal.

Detroit didn’t have a rookie minicamp this spring. The Lions rookies will be on the field together with the rest of the team for the first time Wednesday, May 27.