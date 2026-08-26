Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks out on Roster Bubble Veteran With Cuts Looming

Head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t shy about which position groups will be the hardest to cut for the Detroit Lions this weekend. Campbell told reporters this week the defensive line room might be the hardest to narrow down when the roster gets trimmed. That’s because of the tremendous depth the team has built along the defensive line this year.

Since early August, that depth has included journeyman defensive lineman Ben Stille. He is far from a household name, and the Lions don’t have the same invested in Stille as other high-profiled defensive line free agents and draft picks.

But Campbell appeared to suggest Stille is very much in the mix to be part of the Lions this fall.

“He’s a pro, smart, really smart. He’s got versatility, strong, very strong. He can shed blocks, shock, shed, make plays, kind of knows himself, knows what he is, knows his own limitations and can play fast enough to cover up for some of those,” Campbell said to the media Tuesday. “But that’s what’s the intrigue with him is the versatility, man. He can play some big end we think, he can play the nose certainly, and then three if you needed it.

“So the more you can do and the more that you can prove you can do, that is always going to help your case.”

The Lions signed Stille on August 7. He will have one final preseason contest to push toward a roster spot before Sunday’s deadline.