Bills QB Josh Allen Has Strong Words for Lions After Win

The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in the Motor City on Sunday, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen is talking Lions.

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 15, in a game that came down to the final seconds. In the end, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills inched past the Lions to snag a 48-42 victory.

Following the game, Allen had some words for both the Detroit Lions and his team who worked hard to get past the Motor City.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Talks Detroit Lions

After the win, Allen was interviewed by CBS’s Tracy Wolfson. During the segment, he gave props to Dan Campbell and the Lions and was very respectful of the run the Lions game them.

Allen called the Lions “one of the best teams in the league.” He also said, “We understand that — the magnitude of this type of game.”

While noting that the Lions were a noble opponent, Allen said he always believed in his teammates and believed they could pull it off.

“Never doubt. Our guys did a great job today,” Allen said. “Defense stepped up when they had to. I got a lot of young guys playing right now.”

Allen had a monster of a game, with 362 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He wasn’t sacked even once during the game.

“We’re just trying to find ways to win,” Allen said regarding the victory over the Lions. “This is going to help us in the long run. A lot of things we can learn from this game offensively. There’s too many plays we left out there.”

Allen did get a little banged up during the game, and he actually headed to the X-ray room after the game to get looked at for what the Bills quarterback said was an awkward fall.

“Just took a funky fall, more peace of mind than anything,” Allen said. “But everything checked out.”

Play

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff on Loss

Following the game, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff talked about the loss and how the Lions will use it to motivate the team going forward.

“Maybe it’s a good wakeup call for us,” Goff said in a postgame press conference. “Nice little recalibration for us. Now we get to go on the road.”

He added, “We had some nice home games we just finished up but now we get to go on the road and it’s us against everyone else again and come together and get a bit tighter and move on.”

Goff had a fantastic game, despite the loss. He threw for 494 yards and five touchdowns in the fall to Buffalo. He also told press that he believes the loss can help the team going forward.

“I think we will,” he said. “If you handle it the right way and recognize where your shortcomings were and get better and move on, yeah, sure, it can be great thing for the team.”

“We know we have Minnesota on our heels in the division, and we’re battling Philly for the No. 1 seed and if there’s not urgency now, then there won’t be,” Goff added, ensuring fans that the Lions know what’s at stake.