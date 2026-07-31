Lions Rookie Reveals Advice Fueling Fast Start at Camp

Detroit Lions rookie right tackle Blake Miller has hit the ground running at training camp. Early reports are that he has spent almost all of his practice sessions with the first-team offense. However, Miller has noted some struggles as he has been introduced to the NFL.

Miller said that he is taking the advice from veteran teammate Ben Bartch to take the approach of whack-a-mole when it comes to his struggles.

“I’m sure there is plenty out there I need to improve,” Miller said on his first days at training camp. “Ben Bartch was telling me everything keeps popping up like gophers, and you just gotta keep whacking each gopher, everything that comes up, and eventually you will look back at yourself and see you have been a whole different player.”

Detroit Lions Rookie Blake Miller Receives Strong Advice From Veteran Ben Bartch

This is a strong mentality and a good comparison. In the game, when you think you hit every last gopher, a new one pops up, and potentially comes faster than the last. However, you win the game by hitting each one, one at a time.

In the NFL, there are going to be so many things flying at you, and it can look overwhelming. However, if you focus on one thing, improve that, and move on to the next, it will make the transition that much easier.

Miller was not going to hit the ground running, and things were not going to come easy for him. It helps that he has the right mentality to take things one at a time. It also appears to have been a valuable signing to bring Bartch into the mix. Even if he does not win a starting job, his veteran experience is showing.

Lions Should Have Rebuilt Their Offensive Line

One of the biggest differences the Lions will have coming into the 2026 season is the offensive line. The team will have three starters in new spots, and potentially four if the starting left guard battle continues to ramp up.

Right now, Christian Mahogany is the returning starter and is just coming back from an injury. It looks like he will get back with the first team, but Bartch is going to be in the mix to push him. The team already threw veteran offseason addition Juice Scruggs into the mix, and they have Miles Frazier entering his second year with the team. Any of the three can push off Mahogany and give them four new starters.

Penei Sewell is a returning starter, but is switching from right tackle to the left side. It was where he played in college, but still a transition. At center, the team signed Cade Mays in free agency, and he will lock down the job. So, with Miller in the mix at right tackle, they will have three players in new spots.

Larry Borom is expected to push Miller for the job, but everything Miller has shown so far says he is going to win it.