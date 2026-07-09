Dan Campbell Does Not Mince Words on Rookie’s Progress

While it was just the minicamp and OTA period of the offseason, it was the first time that the Detroit Lions got to see Blake Miller up close, so the first impression is lasting. The early signs from Detroit are that Miller is taking steps every day and that he is expected to start by the first week of the NFL season.

“Coach Dan Campbell feels that Miller has continued to ‘take these small steps every day’ throughout the offseason,” wrote Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “The Lions see him as a potential Day 1 starter at right tackle, as he went through reps with the first unit during veteran minicamp while they’re transitioning All-Pro lineman Penei Sewell to left tackle. Miller continues to find his way while benefiting from Detroit’s veteran coaching staff.”

Campbell seeing Miller take the small steps is a good thing. The team is not putting too much on his plate, but he is meeting them at every checkpoint so far. This has him on track to get on the field at the earliest possible time.

Detroit Lions First Round Pick is Taking Steps Every Day

The biggest reason the Lions leaned toward drafting Miller over someone like Monroe Freeling was his experience and potential to get on the field as early as Week 1.

Miller was a four-year starter at Clemson and played all but two games in his college career at right tackle. He played 994 snaps during his freshman year, 955 snaps during his sophomore year, 827 snaps at right tackle with 101 left tackle snaps mixed in during his junior year, and then 875 snaps during his senior year.

Overall, he has 3,631 snaps at right tackle coming into the NFL. For comparison, Freeling has 1,368 snaps at left tackle as he enters the NFL.

It is still going to be a transition, but it is rare for college athletes to come into the league with that sort of experience. Especially now with the transfer portal, players are not getting the experience needed in one spot.

It is a fair argument that Miller will be ahead of most rookies when he enters the NFL. So far, the Lions have seen that.

Lions Leaning on Offensive Line Revamp in 2026

Miller is going to compete with Larry Borom, but all indications are that he is going to win the job. He should hold it down as early as Week 1. Once Miller settles it, it will mostly complete a full overhaul.

Penei Sewell is a remaining piece, but he is going to shift from the right side to left tackle. So, both tackle spots will feature new starters.

At center, Detroit signed free agent Cade Mays. He started for the Carolina Panthers for most of the past year and a half, but will be walking into a new system.

Tate Ratledge is entering his second year, so he brings some stability. Still, he is a young name on the rise. Lastly, the Lions plan to have Christian Mahogany win the left guard job in a training camp battle.

Ben Bartch, Giovanni Manu, and Miles Frazier might all be in the running to push Mahogany and make a run at the starting spot. If Mahogany wins the job, they will return two starters at their current positions. If anyone but Bartch wins the job, it will be a young former draft pick helping to revitalize the group.

Miller is not the only moving piece on what should be an interesting Lions offensive line.