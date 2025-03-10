Blockbuster Lions Trade Proposal Lands All-Pro Replacement for Carlton Davis

The Detroit Lions have carefully crafted a roster with few holes, though there could be one notable exception on defense this offseason.

The Lions are on track to lose their top cornerback as Carlton Davis III is headed to free agency — who is likely out of their price range to return. One analyst believes the Lions could fill the impending vacancy with a blockbuster trade that could bring an All-Pro defensive back to Detroit.

Lions Take a Big Swing on Defense

Sterline Xie of Pro Football Network predicts that the Lions could trade for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, filling the hole left after the expected departure of Davis in free agency. Xie noted that the Lions have a pair of young cornerbacks ready to take on bigger roles, but it could be risky to go into the season without a proven veteran.

“Even though the Lions drafted Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw last year, relying on a pair of second-year cornerbacks to both hit as full-time starters is dicey for a team with Super Bowl hopes,” Xie wrote.

Xie added that Diggs may not be a great fit for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has shied away from the man coverage where Diggs excels.

“When Eberflus was head coach of the Bears, Chicago ranked only 20th in man coverage rate,” Xie wrote. “On the other hand, the new Lions defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, will presumably run a defense similar to the one that led the league in terms of man coverage rate last season (41.4%).”

Diggs established himself as one of the league’s top cornerbacks during his five seasons with the Cowboys, making 20 total interceptions and 215 tackles. With the Cowboys tight against the salary cap, they may be willing to part with Diggs and freeing up some space, Xie suggested.

“The Lions are solid, with over $52 million in cap space. If the market for Davis becomes too rich, Diggs will be under contract for three more seasons and have a very reasonable $9 million cap hit in 2025,” Xie wrote. “He would likely cost a fair bit in compensation (likely including the Lions’ second-round pick), but the years of team control for a 26-year-old cornerback could be worth it.”

Lions Could Consider Other Veteran Options

The Lions would also have some less costly options to fill the hole in their secondary. SI.com’s Vito Chirco suggested the Lions could consider adding soon-to-be former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas, who is considered one of the top defensive backs on the open market this offseason.

Douglas is an accomplished cornerback who has played a key role with the Bills since joining ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, though struggled in coverage at times last season.