Hi, Subscriber

Blockbuster Lions Trade Proposal Lands All-Pro Replacement for Carlton Davis

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Trevon Diggs
Getty
Dallas Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs celebrates after making an interception.

The Detroit Lions have carefully crafted a roster with few holes, though there could be one notable exception on defense this offseason.

The Lions are on track to lose their top cornerback as Carlton Davis III is headed to free agency — who is likely out of their price range to return. One analyst believes the Lions could fill the impending vacancy with a blockbuster trade that could bring an All-Pro defensive back to Detroit.

Lions Take a Big Swing on Defense

Sterline Xie of Pro Football Network predicts that the Lions could trade for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, filling the hole left after the expected departure of Davis in free agency. Xie noted that the Lions have a pair of young cornerbacks ready to take on bigger roles, but it could be risky to go into the season without a proven veteran.

“Even though the Lions drafted Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw last year, relying on a pair of second-year cornerbacks to both hit as full-time starters is dicey for a team with Super Bowl hopes,” Xie wrote.

Xie added that Diggs may not be a great fit for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has shied away from the man coverage where Diggs excels.

“When Eberflus was head coach of the Bears, Chicago ranked only 20th in man coverage rate,” Xie wrote. “On the other hand, the new Lions defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, will presumably run a defense similar to the one that led the league in terms of man coverage rate last season (41.4%).”

Diggs established himself as one of the league’s top cornerbacks during his five seasons with the Cowboys, making 20 total interceptions and 215 tackles. With the Cowboys tight against the salary cap, they may be willing to part with Diggs and freeing up some space, Xie suggested.

“The Lions are solid, with over $52 million in cap space. If the market for Davis becomes too rich, Diggs will be under contract for three more seasons and have a very reasonable $9 million cap hit in 2025,” Xie wrote. “He would likely cost a fair bit in compensation (likely including the Lions’ second-round pick), but the years of team control for a 26-year-old cornerback could be worth it.”

Lions Could Consider Other Veteran Options

The Lions would also have some less costly options to fill the hole in their secondary. SI.com’s Vito Chirco suggested the Lions could consider adding soon-to-be former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas, who is considered one of the top defensive backs on the open market this offseason.

Douglas is an accomplished cornerback who has played a key role with the Bills since joining ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, though struggled in coverage at times last season.

“Listed as the 14th-best free agent this offseason by Pro Football Focus, the veteran cornerback spent the last season-and-a-half playing for the Buffalo Bills,” Chirco wrote. “In 24 games with the Bills in 2023 and 2024, he logged 87 total tackles, 13 passes defensed, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a lone sack.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Ronnie Bell's headshot R. Bell
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Blockbuster Lions Trade Proposal Lands All-Pro Replacement for Carlton Davis

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x