Former NFL WR Reveals What Could Help Lions DT Alim McNeill Return to His Best

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill’s Week 15 ACL injury ruled him out for the entire 2024 campaign, but he returned in Week 7 of the 2025 season after months of rehab. Following the mid-season comeback, the 26-year-old’s form was below the expected standard, raising questions about whether the injury had derailed his career trajectory.

While ACL injuries can take a toll on the knees, several NFL players have successfully returned from them, including the Cleveland Browns wide receiver, Braylon Edwards, who recently shed light on McNeill’s injury and what he needs to do to get back to his best in the 2026 season, which will be his second year after the injury.

Former NFL WR Braylon Edwards on Alim McNeil, year 2 coming off an ACL Tear 👀 Braylon did it coming back from his rookie year in Cleveland saying “This year the mental will be there.(For Alim McNeill)” https://t.co/IQ2VB9i5dz pic.twitter.com/wr2nn6Z9ZV — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) June 12, 2026

“I tore my ACL in my rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. I tore in December. But it is not about coming back. I tore my ACL and had surgery in January. I was dunking on the basketball court by May,” said Edwards on a recent episode of the Woodward Sports Network podcast. “The mental side is a real deal to an athlete. That is why this year his mind (Alim McNeill ) will be at ease. It is not necessarily about the number; it was literally the pace he was on in 2024. He was in the backfield; he disrupted the plays.“

Alim McNeill Is Feeling Optimistic Ahead of the 2026 Season

Returning in Week 7 of last year, the DT started ten games, where he registered 1.0 sack, 14 total tackles, which were much lower than his season average of 3.0 sacks and 36 tackles. However, 2026 is a new season with new challenges, and McNeill believes his best football is ahead of him.

“It’s just, you know, how the body works. It takes time for stuff to come back a little bit, and some stuff was not there,” said McNeill, reflecting on his 2025 season in last week’s OTAs. “No matter how hard I tried to do certain stuff, it just wasn’t there yet. It’s here now. So I’m not really thinking about last year at all, honestly.”

Now that the 26-year-old has moved past the physical barrier post-injury and restored his confidence, he is expected to be a key part of the Lions’ defensive line under the Lions’ defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, who has the same trust in what he can bring to the table next season.

Lions DC Thinks Alim McNeill Has Finally Closed the Mental Gap Heading to 2026

Like Braylon Edwards, the Lions’ DC also addressed the mental side of the defensive tackle, and how he could return to his absolute best in the upcoming season, and he has already shown a glimpse of it in the recent OTAs.

“He is as confident as I have ever been. He has demonstrated ability,” said Kelvin Sheppard during a recent press conference. “Last year, there were things that were at stake. They clearly showed us in his mind. He was back, but it’s a mental thing; it is a mental gap between I am not hurt anymore and I can cut it loose. He has closed that gap. We see that McNeill that we all know right now, is on the grass.“

With McNeill and coach Sheppard on the same page, the Lions will be hoping he can be one of the impactful interior pass-rushing threats alongside Aidan Hutchinson and Levi Onwuzurike.