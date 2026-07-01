Analyst Reveals Why Lions Defense Can’t Reach Elite Status

The Detroit Lions are a team built on star power. They had the second-best offensive triplets in the NFL, according to Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated. While their defense does not get the same recognition, it did get high marks in the defensive triplet rankings. They were not as high as the offense, but finished in the top ten at number eight overall.

The triplet rankings featured the top defensive lineman, linebacker, and defensive back on the rosters. For the Lions, Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell were the obvious choices on the line and at linebacker. Brian Branch was the choice at defensive back, despite his injury questions.

The Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Are Holding Back an Elite Defensive Triplet Group

On paper, Branch is a great choice. He is young and ascending and has some recognition nationally as well. However, he is also coming off an Achilles tendon injury. He suffered the injury so late into the 2025 season that his entire 2026 season is in jeopardy.

So, while he is right about the choice without that context, it is hard to say he can make the impact expected. This is also likely why they are not ranked higher. The issue is that they do not have a strong option elsewhere.

Kerby Joseph has similar national recognition and is viewed as a star safety when healthy. However, his health status is just as unknown, if not more questionable, due to the unknown timeline. Branch will certainly miss time, but he will be back. No one knows when Joseph will return.

The team wanted first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold to ascend into a star player in the secondary. However, he is now facing felony burglary and kidnapping charges and is expected to be released by the team.

So, D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary are the only projected starters without massive questions. Both were banged up last year, though. McCreary is on a new team as well.

If the Lions secondary were not so unsettled, they could be a top five unit. Hutchinson and Campbell bring few questions and are considered near the top of their respective positions. However, the entire secondary holds them back.

Lions Have a Strong Defensive Triplet Group

The good news is that the Lions lead the division with their ranking. The Green Bay Packers were next in the division and ranked 14th. They are held back by the Micah Parsons injury more than the Lions are held back by Branch.

The Chicago Bears were third in the division at 19th overall. They have TJ Edwards at linebacker, and he may miss time to start the year. Lastly, the Minnesota Vikings rank 31st. They simply lack star power and are pieced together by Brian Flores.

The 49ers came in seventh, and while they have Nick Bosa and Fred Warner healthy, they are coming back from serious injuries last year. The New England Patriots are sixth, and while Milton Williams and Christian Gonzalez are great, the group also features Robert Spillane. The Lions could creep toward the top five with any good news on Branch.