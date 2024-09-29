Lions DB in Hot Water for Hit That Sent Him to Concussion Protocol

The rough week for Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch just got worse.

Branch was knocked out of the team’s Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals after a helmet-to-helmet hit with tight end Trey McBride, sending him to concussion protocol with a neck injury.

Branch also learned on Saturday that he would be fined for the hit and another one that took place earlier in the game.

“He entered concussion protocol Sunday after a helmet-to-helmet collision with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride. For the hit, he was fined $10,128 by the league for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet,” noted reporter John Maakaron of SI.com.

Branch was also fined the same amount for a hit earlier in the game on a field goal attempt, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk noted.

“The NFL also fined Branch $10,128 for unnecessary roughness for striking/kicking/kneeing an opponent, who appeared to be Tip Reiman, on kicker Matt Prater’s 42-yard field goal to end the first half,” Williams wrote.

Expensive Win for the Lions

Though the Lions were able to secure a 20-13 win over the Cardinals, it came at a high cost to several players. As Maakaron noted, Lions safety Kerby Joseph and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin were also hit with fines by the NFL. Joseph’s fine came for a hit on a defenseless receiver and Reeves-Maybin was docked for a late hit, Makaaron reported.

The Lions also suffered some costly injuries in the game. Center Frank Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral, though managed to remain in the game and play every snap against the Cardinals.

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was also hurt in the win, though he is also expected to play on Monday against the Seahawks.

Brian Branch Makes Important Progress

Branch showed some important signs of progress this week after being placed in concussion protocol. As CBS Sports noted, he was able to return to practice in full on Friday and appears to be nearing the end of the concussion protocol.