Lions Give Update on DB Brian Branch After Scary Head Injury

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch was forced to leave the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals after a scary collision left him motionless on the turf.

Branch was hurt while making a tackle on Cardinals tight end Trey McBride in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s 20-13 victory on September 22. Both McBride and Branch lowered their helmets ahead of the hit, colliding and both going down hard.

Branch was eventually able to walk off the field with the help of the team’s medical staff, and the Lions later provided an update saying he had suffered a neck injury.

Scary Moment for Brian Branch

The team had not released further details on Branch’s injury immediately after the game, but many expressed concern that the second-year defensive back may have suffered a concussion.

Trey McBride #cardinals and Brian Branch #lions Violent head collision. Both will be evaluated for concussions. Let’s hope they are okay pic.twitter.com/3TG0sxc3dV — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 22, 2024

Others questioned whether McBride should have been flagged for targeting on the play, as he appeared to lower his helmet to initiate contact with Branch.

“@NFL is McBride lowering his helmet into Brian Branch not targeting? It’s a defensive only penalty now?” a fan shared in a post on X.

Both players were hurt after the collision, with the Cardinals announcing afterward that McBride was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Lions were able to win thanks to a strong defensive effort, especially from the secondary. The Lions held quarterback Kyler Murray to 207 yards on 21-of-34 passing, with one touchdown and one interception.