Former Detroit Lions 3rd-Round Pick Signs With Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brodric Martin, giving the 2023 third-round pick another opportunity to establish himself in the NFL.

Arizona announced the move on August 1 after placing defensive lineman P.J. Mustipher on injured reserve. Mustipher suffered a foot injury during training camp and will miss the entire 2026 season, creating an immediate opening for another interior defender.

Martin arrives in Arizona three years after the Lions made a costly move up the draft board to acquire him. Although the signing is a relatively minor training-camp transaction for the Cardinals, it is notable in Detroit because of how much the organization initially invested in Martin’s development.

Lions Traded 3 Picks to Draft Brodric Martin

Detroit selected Martin out of Western Kentucky with the No. 96 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Brad Holmes did not wait for Martin to fall into the Lions’ original range. Detroit sent the Arizona Cardinals the No. 122, No. 139 and No. 168 selections to move into the back of the third round. Arizona used those choices to select offensive guard Jon Gaines II, quarterback Clayton Tune and linebacker Owen Pappoe.

The Lions were betting on Martin’s unusual physical profile and developmental upside. He measured 6-foot-5 and 337 pounds coming out of Western Kentucky, where he recorded 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups during his final college season.

Detroit initially viewed him as a massive interior defender who could occupy blockers and develop into part of the defensive-line rotation. Martin never secured that role, however.

He appeared in five games over two seasons with the Lions and recorded three tackles. His limited role was particularly disappointing because Detroit had used three selections to acquire the pick spent on him rather than waiting until Day 3 for another developmental tackle.

The Lions eventually moved forward with other options along the interior, including Alim McNeill and 2024 sixth-round pick Mekhi Wingo.

Martin Has Bounced Around Since Leaving Detroit

Martin’s departure from the Lions began a winding path through several organizations.

He joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad in August 2025 and was elevated to the active roster before the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him from Kansas City’s practice squad in November.

Martin appeared in one game for Pittsburgh before being released in December. The Las Vegas Raiders claimed him off waivers but waived him with an injury designation in May 2026. He subsequently landed on injured reserve and was released.

Across his six NFL appearances, Martin has produced four tackles.

Arizona now represents his latest opportunity. The Cardinals needed another defensive lineman after losing Mustipher, who made 32 tackles in 15 games during the 2025 season. Arizona had also added veteran interior defenders Roy Lopez and Andrew Billings, so Martin will still need to earn his place during the preseason.

At his size, Martin remains a potential fit as an early-down nose tackle capable of absorbing blocks and helping against the run. What he has not yet demonstrated is the consistency or versatility necessary to hold a permanent roster spot.

For the Lions, the signing is another reminder of how quickly even relatively expensive draft investments can change course. Martin was once considered a long-term developmental piece for Detroit’s defensive front. Three years later, he is attempting to revive his career with the same franchise that supplied the Lions with the pick used to draft him.