Lions Named ‘Logical Landing Spot’ for Former Defensive Rookie of the Year

Young could be one of the top trade pieces, Knox added, even if he won’t yield any immediate cap benefits.

Knox noted that the time may be ripe for the Saints to start shedding assets in anticipation of a rebuild, noting that the team looked flat in a 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos and have now lost five straight games after starting the season 2-0.

“Trading pass-rusher Chase Young, who is on a one-year, $13 million deal, would provide no 2025 cap relief,” Knox wrote. “However, it would net the Saints some valuable draft capital. Young has tallied 1.5 sacks and 13 quarterback pressures in seven games this season.”

Knox added that the Lions “are a logical landing spot for any available edge-rushers, and they should be interested if Young is available.” The team needs to replace Hutchinson’s production after he suffered a fractured leg in a win over the Dallas Cowboys.

More Options for Detroit

While other analysts have speculated the Lions will bring in some edge-rushing help at the trade deadline to make up for Hutchinson and his team-leading 7.5 sacks, there are differing opinions on who the team might target.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Lions could be interested in making a trade with the Cleveland Browns for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. The Browns already traded receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills and have lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season, making it more likely they will continue to trade assets as the deadline approaches.

Smith opened up about the trade rumors, saying he would be intrigued with the idea of going to Detroit.

“Hate that injury happened to [Hutchinson], a guy that was on his way to get Defensive Player of the Year possibly. That’s a big loss for them,” . “But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that’ll be big.”

The Lions could still have a chance to get Hutchinson back, but only with an unprecedented playoff run. Schefter reported that he could be able to return for the Super Bowl if the Lions reach the game for the first time in franchise history.

“One source went so far as to tell ESPN that, knowing Hutchinson and his injury, it would be more surprising if he did not make it back for a potential Super Bowl appearance than if he did,” Schefter wrote.