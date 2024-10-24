Lions Urged to Sign ‘Formidable’ Aidan Hutchinson Replacement Right Now

The Detroit Lions are doing their homework before the NFL’s November 5 trade deadline and looking for a defensive end to replace defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the regular season due to a broken tibia. While many Lions fans have pie-in-the-sky visions of snagging someone with a big name, such as Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, if that’s not possible, fans should be happy with a solid player who can fit the bill, even if he’s not as well known as a Crosby.

Some NFL analysts and experts are urging the Lions to immediately sign a pass-rusher who has been hot as of late.

Detroit Lions ‘Should Be Interested’ in Budding Pass-Rusher

In an October 23 feature titled “2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 8,” Bleacher Report writer and expert Kristopher Knox names New York Giants pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari as the NFL’s No. 1 trade target. He also named the Detroit Lions as a potential suitor for him right now.

Ojulari has been hot lately, The 24-year-old recorded his third sack in two games against the great Jalen Hurts on Sunday, October 20. He has four sacks on the season, as well as four tackles for loss and six quarterback pressures.

“Giants pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari remains in our top spot for the second successive week,” Knox noted. “New York may look to add to its offensive line so it can better protect (and evaluate) quarterback Daniel Jones before the offseason. However, the 2-5 Giants should be willing to move impending free agents like Ojulari.”

Knox added that, “Detroit, naturally, should be interested in acquiring Ojulari before the trade deadline.”

A few other pass-rushers are also on Knox’s radar for Detroit, including Chase Young of the New Orleans Saints and Za’Darius Smith of the Cleveland Browns.

Bleacher Report’s weekly scouting report, out October 21, also named Ojulari the No. 1 immediate trade pick for Detroit.

The Right Aidan Hutchinson Replacement Could Bring the Detroit Lions Their ‘First NFL Championship Since 1957’

In an October 23 feature for Athlon Sports, NFL writer and analyst Doug Farrar also names Ojualri as a solid potential Aidan Hutchinson replacement.

“Ojulari isn’t going to win with a ton of power moves at his size, but he’s developed a great palette of techniques to create the open space he generally needs,” he stated. “He’ll read gaps like a running back might, and his quickness to those gaps is an alpha skill. Ojulari will also use his hands and arms to extend out against blockers, beating them to the punch, and that’s how he’ll move inside to the pocket.”

He added, “The speed aspect of his game would make him a potentially formidable addition, because he doesn’t necessarily need schematic help to get to the quarterback.”

Farrar even says the right Hutchinson replacement could help the Lions go all the way.

“If the Lions can add the right kind of pass rusher to their roster now, and Hutchinson is actually able to come back for a hypothetical Super Bowl appearance as has been posited, this team could be on track for its first NFL championship since 1957,” he wrote.