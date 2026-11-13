Lions OC Makes Feelings Clear on Benched Starter

The Detroit Lions benched starting left guard Christian Mahogany in their Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Dan Campbell noted that he talked to Mahogany, Mahogany addressed the team, and they are all going to move. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing made it clear that the benching did not have to do with his play, and they like the effort he has shown when he is out there.

“I think one of the things he has done when he’s been in there, which has been great, is he’s played hard,” said Petzing on what Mahogany can bring when he comes back into the lineup.

Play

It is notable that Petzing added that Mahogany has not been perfect as a blocker and has areas to clean up.

“Hasn’t always been perfect, but he’s playing at 100 miles an hour, and I think that’s so important up front,” added Petzing.

While Petzing did not confirm that Mahogany will start, Campbell said the ball is in Mahogany’s court. Petzing did not deny that the anticipation is that he will start in Week 10.

Detroit Lions OC Opens Up on Christian Mahogany Benching

Petzing added that the team had hard conversations with Mahogany and they challenged him.

“I think there are some hard conversations, and you got to challenge some people,” said Petzing on how Mahogany responded this week. “But I think he responded, and was really pleased with the way he handled it, and looking forward to see what he does going forward.”

All signs are that the team is moving on. Still, there are going to be questions about Mahogany, who is in his third NFL season and might not be long for the Lions.

Lions Have Questions At Left Guard

Mahogany is a former sixth-round pick who did not play much as a rookie. While he started 11 games in his second season, he was up and down, and the team was not convinced that he was capable of being a starter. They signed Ben Bartch and traded for Juice Scruggs in free agency to try to compete with Mahogany.

However, the injury to Cade Mays forced Juice Scruggs to step over to center. Ben Bartch has not been healthy enough to push Mahogany.

So, while Mahogany has won the job, the team has not shown that they are comfortable with him moving forward. Next year will be the fourth year of his rookie contract deal, which is the last season.

The team does not look like they are going to look into an extension for him this offseason. So, while he will likely start to end the year, the team might look into bringing in competition. They also might draft a mid-to-late-round rookie who can sit behind him for a year and then take over in 2028.