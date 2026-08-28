Lions vs. Colts Final Preseason: TV Channel, Start Time and How to Stream

The Detroit Lions are nearing the end of their preseason schedule before the real battle begins in the regular season. Playing two preseason games in the past two weeks against the Bengals and Commanders, Dan Campbell’s men have a 1-1 record, and they will play the final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions will have the opportunity to evaluate different things against the two-time Super Bowl champions before taking the first snap of the regular season against the Saints on September 13. Here is where and how you can watch the third preseason game.

Opponent: Indianapolis Colts

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Starting Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Television Broadcast Options:

Nationally: Lions Vs Colts will be televised nationally on NFL Network.

Detroit market’s channel: Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK)

Indianapolis market’s channel: CBS4 Indianapolis (WTTV)

Live Streaming Options:

Similar to television broadcast options, the game will be available to stream nationwide as well as locally.

Nationwide stream: Those who are out of the local market can easily access the game through Fubo, NFL+, and DIRECTV Stream.

Detroit market stream: Local Lions fans can watch the game for free through the official Detroit Lions Mobile App

Radio Broadcast Options:

For the Lions fans: Lions Radio Network, 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM)

For the Colts fans: 93.5 FM, 107.5 The Fan, and 97.1 HANK FM

Several Lions Players Face A Crucial Final Test On Saturday

The backup QB battle has been a subject of discussion throughout the preseason of the Detroit Lions, with the starting signal-caller, Jared Goff, not taking the field. After Teddy Bridgewater suddenly called it quits, Campbell tried both quarterbacks—Joshua Dobbs and Luke Altmyer. Neither has been convincing in grabbing the backup role before heading into Week 1, but their performance on Saturday could be a deciding factor.

Entering his third NFL season, the former second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw will be a player to watch, as he has struggled to stay healthy. The Colts game will give him a chance to prove that he can be a reliable secondary option moving forward.

All eyes will be on tight end Jackson Meeks, who has had a great preseason, hauling in five receptions for 50 yards. Another impressive display at Lucas Oil Stadium could secure his place as the team’s fourth TE. Then Jacob Saylors has shown promise to fill in for Jahmyr Gibbs in the preseason, and he will be aiming to continue the momentum to get a 53-man roster spot, which has a deadline on Sunday.

Lions’ Final Preseason Test Comes Just Before Roster Cuts

The NFL’s official roster cut deadline is August 30 at 6 PM ET. With the Lions playing the Colts on Saturday afternoon, they have merely 24 hours to finalize 53 players from the current 90-man squad for the 2026 campaign.

Like the previous two games, Dan Campbell is expected to rest the starters yet again, especially given the string of injuries in different positions throughout the training camp. Hence, several players on the roster bubble will play against the Colts, knowing it could be their final audition.