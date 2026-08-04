Dan Campbell Sees Big Opportunity for Lions’ Newly Signed All-Pro

The Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes wasn’t willing to roll the dice after the rookie linebacker Jimmy Rodler suffered a leg injury recently during training camp, with last year’s injury-plagued season serving as a painful reminder. Holmes acted quickly, signing veteran All-Pro Devin White to a new deal on August 1.

Just a day after his signing, the 28-year-old took the field for his first practice with the Lions, and on August 3, he had a fully padded practice. In just two days, he has seemingly won over his new head coach, Dan Campbell, who had encouraging words for the new Lions LB during the morning press conference on August 4.

“Obviously, Will linebacker is something that suits him really well. Just his body type, the type of linebacker he has been, in our system too. The system suits him,” Campbell said about Devin White. “He can still run; you can see that, so we just get his weight down a little bit and make sure we keep continue working in his practice. Be smart with him and see where we can go with it, but it is an opportunity.”

White has the experience and the accolades to his name, and he could be a solid addition to the Lions’ LB room heading into the next season.

Devin White Believes He Fits Dan Campbell’s Defensive Identity

Devin White could be a great addition to the Lions’ LB room because of his aggressive playing style and physicality—the exact identity Campbell demands from his defensive players on the gridiron. The head coach has built the squad on core players who are relentless and aggressive.

In a recent interview from the training camp, White mentioned that the players in coach Campbell’s system play the brand of football he aims to play in a team, and the HC also noted that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is fitting right into the system.

“Just the way I work, but the way I work is the way they work as well. They’ve got all the attributes. They are doing all the right things,” said White recently. “Hard work pays off; that’s what the team is about. That’s what me and Coach Dan talked about. He was like, ‘ That’s what I expect from you, fly around’. I asked a couple of guys what the standard around here is: ‘Man, all out.’ I think I fit right in.”

White will be playing in Detroit after seven NFL seasons under his belt. He started his career with the Buccaneers, where he not only had an All-Pro selection but also a Super Bowl win, which could help the Lions teammates, who are chasing the ultimate prize. Now, the question is where the experienced star could fit in the Lions’ defense.

Where Devin White Fits in Lions’ Defensive Scheme

Coach Campbell stated during the press conference that Devin White fits in the Will linebacker position. He was primarily brought in as the direct replacement for Jimmy Rodler, who played Will LB for the Michigan Wolverines in college.

If the fourth-round rookie doesn’t return by Week 1, White could be a safe bet as a starter. On the other hand, the team’s base defense is built around Jack Campbell as the Mike linebacker and Derrick Barnes as the Sam linebacker.