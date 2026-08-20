Dan Campbell Issues Blunt Message on Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

There’s no hiding from the fact that the Detroit Lions did not have the 2025 campaign that they were hoping for. After entering the season as a Super Bowl favorite, the Lions posted only a 9-8 record, finishing at the bottom of the NFC North. More importantly, though, Detroit missed the playoffs entirely.

After a down year, the spotlight is shining brightly on head coach Dan Campbell, as this is a big season for him and his team. Some folks are out on the Lions as a result of last season’s woes, but ahead of the new campaign, Campbell made it very clear that he still believes his team is capable of going out and making a Super Bowl run.

Dan Campbell Gets Real on Lions’ Super Bowl Chances

Campbell took over as the Lions’ head coach in 2021, and during his time in charge, they have gone from one of the worst teams in the league to one of the best. Known for his aggressive playcalling and decision-making, Campbell has bucked conventional football wisdom in an attempt to get a leg up on his opponents.

While Campbell’s reckless approach has made him popular among fans everywhere, you can also make an argument that it has cost Detroit dearly, particularly in the playoffs. In prior seasons, it was leading to wins, so fans weren’t complaining. Last year, though, the luster on Campbell’s strategy began to wear off, setting the stage for a wildly important 2026 campaign.

Nobody is saying that Campbell’s seat is even slightly warm, but he’s going to have to show that 2025 was a fluke if he wants to quiet his detractors. Among the messages coming from that group is that the Lions are no longer a Super Bowl contender, but Campbell made sure to shoot that notion down ahead of the new season.

“Our window is not closed. It’s not closed,” Campbell said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “We fell short last year. But needed to get in (the playoffs), and now it’s about the matchups, where you’re playing and who you’re playing. We want to be able to do that every year … Let’s just get a unit together that we feel like can compete every year and then it’s about in that moment, we’re making those plays and finding a way to win that game.”

Dan Campbell, Lions Eyeing Big Bounce-Back Campaign in 2026

There was quite a bit working against Campbell last season. Not only was he working with a new offensive and defensive coordinator on his staff, but injuries once again gashed the team, particularly on defense. While Kelvin Sheppard has remained the defensive coordinator, Campbell hired Drew Petzing to come in and work as his new offensive coordinator over the offseason.

Injuries are simply going to happen in football, and they are already causing some problems for Campbell and company now that training camp is underway. With the proper infrastructure, though, the team can do a better job weathering the storm, with the hope being that it will lead to more wins. Campbell believes this team can win a Super Bowl, but no matter what happens, all eyes are going to be on him throughout the year.