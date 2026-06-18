Dan Campbell Hints at Bold Move for Lions Before Regular Season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is seemingly taking a completely different approach heading into the 2026 season, perhaps after a dismal previous season in which his team finished last in the NFC North.

Earlier, the 50-year-old preferred a cautious approach of keeping his key players, notably starters, on the sidelines during the preseason games. However, this year he is likely to break his long-standing tradition, which he hinted at during a recent press conference.

“Yeah, we are gonna push it, we are gonna push, that’s what we do, but we will do it smart,” said Campbell. “We gotta get these guys ready for the season. There is a chance that we play some of these guys in pre-season without joint practices. I am gonna do what I think is best to prepare these guys for 17 weeks, but also understand that we gotta be smart about it, and we can’t break them during the training camp.”

The HC played it safe last campaign, omitting most starters from the pre-season games, but it didn’t help in the regular campaign. They spent the season battling one injury after another, which eventually cost them a playoff berth.

Dan Campbell’s Approach Could Accelerate Team Chemistry Before Week 1

The Lions have made a major roster overhaul among the starters, and the preseason games featuring the top players will certainly help build rapport before entering Week 1.

Besides the retirement of center Frank Ragnow, the departures of longtime tackle Taylor Decker and linebacker Alex Anzalone have created opportunities for new players to step in and grab starting roles. So, going into the preseason games, the Lions’ starting lineup will slightly differ from the previous year.

Led by Jared Goff, the 2026 starting lineup will feature players like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell, and Aidan Hutchinson. Given the coach’s remark, seeing most of these players on the field during preseason games would make perfect sense.

While the Honolulu Blues are kicking off the regular season against the New Orleans Saints, they will be playing three preseason games in August. The Lions are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, and the Indianapolis Colts.

With momentum on the Lions’ side this offseason, Campbell is upbeat about the road ahead next season.

Dan Campbell Is Confident Heading Into the 2026 Season

Throughout May and June, the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell have been putting in relentless work during their offseason OTAs and the minicamp, which concluded on June 17. After a well-deserved break, the training camp will start in late July.

Following weeks of offseason drills with rookies and new free agency arrivals, the head coach recently gave his honest assessment on where the team stands right now heading into the 2026 campaign.

“I feel really good about where we’re at right now, knowing what we are getting into six weeks from now,” said Campbell in a recent press conference. “I feel great about the staff, and I feel like we have the right type of players and we are gonna need to rely on. We have really good competition, some of the best since I’ve been here.”

After reaching two playoffs in five seasons under Campbell, the franchise will be eager to prove that last season’s disappointment was merely a bump in the road to success.