Lions HC Dan Campbell Gets Strong Message from Former QB

The Detroit Lions did not have the 2025 campaign that they were hoping for, which led to some notable changes this offseason. Head coach Dan Campbell made some important changes to his coaching staff, while the front office tweaked the roster on both sides of the ball. If all goes according to plan, the team will be back in the playoffs this year.

While Campbell has experienced a lot of success with the Lions, it feels like the 2026 season is a very important one for him. Despite that, it’s clear that Campbell still has quite a few supporters in Detroit and across the NFL, and if that wasn’t clear, some high praise from one of his former players, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough, should reinforce that notion.

Commanders’ Offensive Coordinator David Blough Gushes Over Dan Campbell

#Lions HC Dan Campbell had some incredible things to say about new #Commanders OC David Blough this offseason, so I played the clip for him. I then asked Blough what he learned from Campbell during their time together in Detroit, and his answer was simple—but so true. https://t.co/5PMwZZQMz0 pic.twitter.com/rYHVGZ1avN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 15, 2026

Prior to becoming a coach in the NFL, Blough spent five years in the pros as a backup quarterback. Part of his journey involved playing for Campbell during two different stints with the Lions. Initially, Blough spent the 2021 campaign with Campbell during his first year as the team’s leader, before returning for the 2023 campaign when Detroit was one of the top teams in the league.

While he didn’t make much of an impact on the field, Blough soaked up his time with Campbell, and that helped him transition seamlessly into the world of coaching. After spending two years working as the Commanders’ assistant quarterbacks coach, Blough was promoted to be the team’s new offensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

They may not work for the same franchise anymore, but Campbell has been keeping close tabs on Blough, and he offered some strong words of support earlier this offseason when discussing his former player. Blough recently repaid the favor, as he gushed over Campbell as he prepares to enter an extremely important year with the Lions.

“What’s special about him as a leader is he’s so true to who he is,” Blough said of Campbell on “NFL Spotlight with Ari Meirov.” “He’s one of the best men I’ve been around in this profession. He’s certainly one of the best leaders I’ve been around. There’s no question in anybody’s mind who walks into that facility in Michigan who the heartbeat of that organization is, and I think that’s a testament to what he’s done there.”

Is Dan Campbell Coaching for His Job with the Lions in 2026?

It’d be a bit of a stretch to suggest Campbell is on the hot seat heading into 2026, but it’s clear that the stakes have been raised for him and his team. For as much success as he’s experienced when it comes to turning things around in Detroit, Campbell doesn’t have a great track record of success in the playoffs, and the team is fresh off a wildly disappointing season in 2025.

The Lions don’t necessarily need to win a championship in order for Campbell to prove that he deserves to remain the team’s coach, but returning to the playoffs is a must. Campbell’s work with his team is going to be challenged more than ever this upcoming campaign, and while some folks are skeptical that he is up for the task, Blough clearly believes he’s the right man for the job, even after his tough 2025 season.