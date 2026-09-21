Dan Campbell Opens Door for 2 Lions Defenders to Enter Lineup

The Detroit Lions needed to make changes on defense after allowing 71 points in their first two weeks. Head coach Dan Campbell did not leave any changes off the table, and that includes the potential of inserting cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and defensive end Ahmed Hassanein into the lineup.

Both had been healthy scratches in the first two weeks, but both have flashed potential in different moments. When asked if there was a chance the two could go from inactive to active after the disappointing start, Campbell noted that it could happen.

“They could; it’s one of those things we talked about over the weekend,” said Campbell. “Who deserves an opportunity here, who gives us the best chance, who do we need to get a look at? So right now I am open to everything; we are looking at everything, and there is always a chance.”

Campbell was not definitive in any sense. If anything, we know that something will change. Whether that be the addition of Rakestraw or Hassanein into the lineup remains to be seen.

Detroit Lions Suggested to Make Two Lineup Changes

Rakestraw is a former second-round pick. He is entering his third NFL season and has hardly seen the NFL field. However, that is almost all health-related. Rakestraw is currently healthy, so that is no longer an excuse.

Rock Ya-Sin has been struggling at cornerback. He started at times for the Lions last year, but only because Rakestraw was not healthy. Now that he is healthy and has been practicing, the team should see what he can bring. It would help give them a stronger idea if they needed to make a trade.

Lions Could Add a New Pass Rusher into the Mix

Hassanein is a former sixth-round pick, but he has brought more excitement to the table in the preseason. He missed his rookie year due to an injury. He came back in year two and was motivated. Hassanein was excellent in the preseason. The team moved him from a defensive tackle role to more of an edge rusher.

The secondary has been an issue, but every rusher outside of Aidan Hutchinson has struggled as well.

Hutchinson has 16 pressures, and D.J. Wonnum is second on the team with three pressures. Tyler Lacy plays a similar role to what Hassanein would, and he has one pressure on 29 pass-rush attempts.

Adding Hassanein as a pass rusher could help the secondary by providing more pressure on the quarterback.

The team already signed Jalen Mills to the practice squad, so they made a change at safety. Campbell noted that they also plan to poach a player from another team’s practice squad. That would replace Avonte Maddox, who is out for the year.