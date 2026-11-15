Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Says Star Is ‘Blessed by God’ After Patriots Win

The Detroit Lions had plenty to celebrate following their 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 15.

But even after watching Jahmyr Gibbs dominate the Patriots, head coach Dan Campbell found a way to describe his star running back that went beyond the box score.

During his postgame press conference, Campbell described Gibbs as an exceptionally gifted competitor with a personality that changes dramatically when it’s time to play football.

“He’s been blessed by God, but he’s made the most of what God’s given him too,” Campbell said. “He really shows up and does everything he can do.”

It was remarkable praise after one of the most productive performances of Gibbs’ career, and it came on an afternoon when the Lions had plenty of other emotions to process.

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Dan Campbell Reveals Different Side of Jahmyr Gibbs After Patriots Win

Gibbs was nearly unstoppable against New England, finishing with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also caught seven passes for 99 yards, giving him 252 yards from scrimmage.

He had already accumulated 171 scrimmage yards by halftime.

According to the Lions’ official game recap, Gibbs was responsible for all 84 yards on a critical second-quarter touchdown drive that extended Detroit’s lead to 21-3.

Campbell explained that the personality fans see on the field isn’t necessarily the same one Gibbs displays away from football.

“He’s very driven. He is highly competitive, very driven when you put him in those situations,” Campbell said.

But in a more relaxed environment, Campbell described an entirely different personality.

“He’s very easygoing, fun-loving, great sense of humor,” Campbell said. “He’s the sunshine.”

That changes when Gibbs finds himself in a competitive situation.

“You roll the ball out there and you tell him you’re in a one-on-one or it’s a competitive setting, and all of a sudden, man, the animal comes out,” Campbell said.

It is an interesting contrast for a running back who can make some of the NFL’s most difficult plays appear routine.

Gibbs’ speed and explosiveness are obvious. But Campbell’s comments suggested that his competitive drive, rather than his athletic gifts alone, helps explain what makes him so difficult to defend.

Jahmyr Gibbs Gives Lions Something to Celebrate Amid Aidan Hutchinson Injury

The Lions’ offensive dominance came despite a troubling development on the other side of the football.

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a knee injury after landing awkwardly while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. Hutchinson did not return.

Campbell said Detroit would know more about the injury after returning to the United States, as Heavy’s Michael Gallagher reported.

While the Lions await additional information about their defensive captain, Gibbs helped ensure they returned home with another victory.

Campbell also praised Detroit’s offensive line for establishing the running game, explaining that Gibbs becomes particularly dangerous once his blockers create an opening.

“You put a hat on a hat, Gibbs will do the rest,” Campbell said.

The victory improved Detroit to 7-2 and extended its winning streak to five games. The Lions return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 22.

For Campbell, the message about Gibbs was clear: The talent might be a gift, but the work and competitive drive behind it are what make the running back special.