Lions Coach Sends Strong Message After Hutchinson Injury

Head coach Dan Campbell said that the team does not have a timeline for Aidan Hutchinson and his knee injury, and the team will know more when they get back to the States. While Campbell gave credit to the depth on the defensive line for winning the game despite the injury, he sent a strong message to the group that their leader is out.

“We’ll see where Hutch is at, but we got to step up now,” said Campbell in his post-game press conference. “We need some guys to really step up, and, if that is the case, fill that void.”

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Campbell noted that this is the second time his defense has had to see a serious injury to their star player this season and then respond.

Detroit Lions HC Sends Message to Defense After Aidan Hutchinson Injury

The team lost Jack Campbell two weeks ago to a serious injury that sent him to the hospital. The team got a big stop after that and beat the division rival Minnesota Vikings. While New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye got hurt on the same play that Hutchinson did, the Lions defense shut down backup Tommy DeVito.

“As far as his game was concerned, our guys stepped up and finished, man,” stated Campbell. “We stayed strong. This is the second time this has happened. Our guys have responded in a tough situation and didn’t bat an eye. We just went back to work. That’s not an easy thing to do.”

Detroit leaned on D.J. Wonnum, who just returned from a concussion, and second-round rookie Derrick Moore to step up without Hutchinson.

Lions Lean on Edge Rushers Without Hutchinson

Moore had his second straight two-sack performance. He is now up to four on the season. Wonnum added a sack as well. Campbell noted that the entire line came together without Hutchinson.

“I know this, Derrick Moore gets better every game,” said Campbell on his faith in the group without Hutchinson. “The more reps he gets, he gets better. It was good to get Wonnum back today.”

He added that the interior was strong as well.

“We know what (Alim McNeil) is,” said Campbell on the breakout interior lineman. “Sky (Gil-Howard) can create in there. So can Tyleik (Williams). So— and all those guys, even Levi (Onwuzirke), (Tyler) Lacy, they bring a different flavor, but they push the pocket. They’ve got length. But I think the important thing here is, man, we did what we had to do to get out of this game.”

It was not pretty at times, and they leaned on playing a backup quarterback. Still, they won in dominating fashion and will move on to the next game. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, and they might be missing Baker Mayfield.